90 Day's Raul claims he went to Evelin's wedding uninvited and gave Best Man speech











90 Day Fiancé’s Raul has made some big revelations during a recent interview with The Domenick Nati Show, specifically about his “friends” Corey and Evelyn’s recent wedding.

Despite being told during the show that he couldn’t come to their wedding due to Raul’s history with Evelin, he decided to show up anyway and supposedly even gave a best man speech.

I Am A Killer | Season 3 First Look | Netflix BridTV 11157 I Am A Killer | Season 3 First Look | Netflix 1087435 1087435 center 22403

View Instagram Post

Raul shows up at Corey and Evelin’s wedding uninvited

During the interview, Raul was asked when he last saw the pair and he told Domenick that it was four months ago and they went to get sushi. He then started to discuss how the three of them were “reminiscing” about the wedding and how much of a “great” day it was.

Domenick then said, “So you did go to the wedding?” To which Raul responded, “Yes. I wasn’t invited but I went anyway.” He continued to explain his reasons saying:

I knew that deep in his heart he wanted me to come anyway. I never meant any harm.

Raul said he felt “awkward”

Domenick was fascinated by Raul’s choice to technically crash the pair’s wedding and he asked him if Evelin had a problem with it or if he felt “awkward” to which Raul said he did.

Yes, I felt awkward but I was ok. It was like ‘yes you’re invited now so it was good. It was freaking good. The best wedding I’ve ever been to.

Raul went on to say that he did feel sad that Corey had no one to represent his family at the wedding for him, seeing as his dad passed away and his other family wasn’t in the country.

Clearly, it all worked out for the best for the friends at the wedding though and Raul’s spontaneous decision to show up didn’t affect the day too much.

Raul gave the best man speech

Whilst discussing Corey’s late father he went on to say how he was upset that they didn’t show more of that struggle in the show and went on to say how he mentioned him in his best man speech. He said:

When I went to give the best man speech, I said ‘you know Corey, your father is not here and neither are your family members, but I’m here on their behalf.

Domenick then asked again if Evelin was upset that Raul showed up to the wedding to which he said she was, “pretty upset.” However, when he made the speech the pair supposedly “made amends.”

We have reached out to Evelin for comment.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE ON TLC EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C AND MONDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK