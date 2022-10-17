90 Day’s Usman is focusing on his relationship with Kim as well as his music











Kim and Usman– aka Soja Boy – have been one of the biggest storylines of 90 Day Fiance since they made their debut in season 5. pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After.

With a nearly two-decade age gap and long distance being factors in their relationship, they have had a tumultuous time on the show, especially recently with Kim returning to Nigeria once again to propose to Usman, despite not having his family’s blessing.

Fans want to know where Usman is now and if he is still with Kim? Check it out.

Dubai Bling | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11405 Dubai Bling | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3VKESwIpzqk/hqdefault.jpg 1116698 1116698 center 22403

View Instagram Post

Usman and Kim are still together

While the pair’s romantic connection didn’t look promising following the Before the 90 Days tell-all in April 2022, it seems the flames are still going strong according to InTouchWeekly.

Since their return to season 7 of Happily Ever After, the pair have been going strong, with their obvious usual bickering and niggles. Kim returned to Nigeria to propose to Usman against the wishes of either of their families with Kim’s adult son, Jamal, feeling she’s rushing into the relationship, and Usman’s mother wanting him to be with a woman that can produce a grandchild.

However, this doesn’t seem to be stopping Kim as her heart is set on Usman. Kim is open to him having a second wife in order to reproduce, but she insists that she must be the first wife.

Kim and Usman are all over each other’s Instagram

Proving their relationship status is A-Ok, even more, Usman still has Kim all over his social media. Just a couple of days ago, Usman posted a preview clip of an upcoming episode with Kim and has been frequently posting the pair throughout the series.

Kim has also proved over on her Instagram that she too is very much loved up with her partner as she wished him a happy birthday this week with an adorable picture and caption. In the caption she explained:

Happy Birthday, Usman! I never thought life would lead me to you. Thank you for always being there and loving me for me. You have been there and supported me through my darkest times and happiest times. I hope I have made you as happy as you have made me.

Kim went on to finish with, “I will love you for the rest of my life. Happy Birthday to you my International Superstar aka Sojaboy!!! I will love you always.”

Usman also changed the lyrics of his song “Zara,” which is about a former flame of his, to mention “Kimberly” instead in a recording booth session shared via Instagram Live in August 2022.

View Instagram Post

Usman is busy working on his music and acting career

Aside from Kim, Usman is also focused on building his music career as well as acting. In his Instagram bio, Usman refers to himself primarily as a musician but also mentions that he is a “movie actor.”

The afro-beats singer recently released his new single, “Wayo” which has been a huge success and is currently trending on YouTube.

The star also refers to himself as a “cameo talent” via his Instagram as he is popular on the app, with hundreds of people paying him to wish them a happy birthday or send another sort of personal message.

WATCH 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE ON MONDAYS AT 8PM ET ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK