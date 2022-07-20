











Amy Roloff once sold her portion of the farm to Matt, before he decided to put the 16 acres up for sale instead of selling it to their children. She believed the Roloff father would pass it down to their kids and continue a legacy.

Former married couple Amy and Matt have both divorced and moved on, Amy with her husband Chris Marek and her ex with Roloff Farms colleague Caryn Chandler. However, there’s still some tension between the two.

Although they have maintained a friendship since their split, Amy grew angry when finding out that Matt had decided not to sell the 16 acres to any of their children, including Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob Roloff.

Matt did offer the farm to Zach on-screen, but they began to have a feud after the father decided his children were not the right fit to buy the acres. So, what is Amy’s opinion on the decision?

Amy Roloff says Matt ‘went crazy’

Amy confronted Matt during the July 19th episode as she doesn’t understand how he put the 16 acres up for sale. She told him she is “still sad that one of the kids don’t have it” before telling him she thinks he “went crazy or something”.

She continued to tell Matt:

I don’t know the details of the negotiations for what you dealt with the two boys [Zach and Jeremy]. For the price of this, the kids can’t afford that.

Amy added that she sold the 16 acres for a two-year-old appraisal and “never expected it to be as much as this”, saying that she thought he would be a “little more reasonable.”

Back in 2021, Matt Roloff bought his ex-wife, Amy, out of the farm. In 2022, due to Matt’s retirement plans, he put up around 16 acres of the farm for sale and first offered it to his twin sons Jeremy and Zach.

However, he wrote on Instagram on May 15th that “they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time.“

Matt ‘takes responsibility’ for decision

Matt revealed that he does take responsibility, which led to Amy saying he is choosing to not continue a legacy. He admitted that he offered to sell the 16 acres to his children for “family discount” at half its price.

He said that they “shrunk the property” and claimed the boys didn’t like that. Matt said he has got to think about all four kids but told Amy: “You know what, the good thing is there’s 93 acres in this family.”

Amy told him that Matt created an “image” of the farm for their children, but he responded:

I expected the kids not to take entitlement, but to start working for it. It wasn’t like I didn’t try to sell to the kids at basically half off, but I’m glad that even with all that, they made other decisions because I don’t think the fit was quite right. If the kids had got it, I would be stuck maintaining it even more than I do now.

He also told his ex that there’s “a lot going on” that she doesn’t know about.

Roloff Farms is still for sale at $4M

The family residence has been listed on Zillow for over a month and the land includes a barn, a pool area, and a house comprised of five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property is also listed on Forbes Global Properties.

The home is around 100 years old and the address is 23985 NW Grossen Drive, Hillsboro, Oregon. Up for sale for $4 million, Zach said on LPBW: “The price my dad is quoting us is more than I can afford.”

The father-of-three, whose main job involves being a reality TV personality alongside running Roloff Farms tours, added: “I had a starting point and it was based on what my dad bought my mom out for. This amount was very high.”

Zach purchased a property in Battleground, Washington, for almost $1 million in 2021, while Audrey and Jeremy, who also had the opportunity to purchase Roloff Farms, bought a $1.5 million farmhouse as per the US Sun in 2022.

Their daughter Molly, with a $700K net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth, hasn’t chosen to buy the farm either, as well as their other son Jacob. So it’s in the hands of the public to purchase the 16 acres for sale!

