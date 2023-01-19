Aaron Washer from My 600-lb Life is now “looking great” after he lost weight on the TLC show. He initially tipped the scales in Dr. Now’s office at over 700lb but has since continued his transformation after filming.

The series follows people weighing over 600lb but wanting to improve their lives with a diet and lifestyle program provided by Dr. Nowzaradan. Several patients who have appeared have gone on to dramatically lose weight.

Most of those taking part have one goal: to lose enough weight for bariatric surgery, but the procedure has to be approved first. Wondering where Aaron from My 600-lb Life is now? Fans have complimented his new look.

Aaron Washer from My 600-lb Life

Aaron tipped the scales at 718lb (325kg) when he first appeared on My 600-lb Life. He revealed to cameras that he was ashamed that he had his 76-year-old father taking care of him as Aaron’s weight made him immobile.

He admitted that his life was pure torture because he was in constant pain, but wanted to get better so he could start looking after his dad. Aaron featured on season 7 episode 12 of the TLC show and said:

I worry that it’s going to be too much for my father at some point, but it still doesn’t stop me from having him [go shopping] because this is the only way to get the groceries I want.

Aaron told Dr. Now that he enjoys eating peanut butter with bread, who, in response, said that doing so would not help him lose weight. The star was told by the doctor that he was eating 10,000 calories every day.

His weight loss journey

By his second appointment, Aaron weighed 696lb which he said was “not where he needed to be.” He told cameras he felt really embarrassed and “really discouraged” about his weigh-in, but promised he’d buy no more peanut butter.

Dr. Now said he would give him two months to lose 220lb after he lost 22lb in three months, which led to Aaron losing well over 300lb and getting surgery, making him one of the most successful cases in that very season.

During a Where Are They Now? episode on Aaron’s journey, TLC revealed that his wife Ashlee said she’d leave him if he continues with Dr. Now’s program. He then decided to leave the program.

See where Aaron is now

Aaron is still married to Ashlee after tying the knot in October 2020 and works as a caregiver and caretaker. He’s slimmed down and managed to keep up his new look since he stopped filming with TLC. Fans say he looks “great.”

A fan wrote on his Facebook: “Aaron!! I watched your episode and am so proud of all you’ve been able to accomplish! So happy for you that you have fought so hard and was able to take control and live the life you deserve. Nice work!!!”

He had lost enough weight to be his father’s caregiver after the show, after his successful surgery. Although he has successfully kept up the weight, Aaron did face some difficult times after My 600-lb Life.

His father died, Screenrant reports, after he revealed in April 2019 that his father had a foot infection and needed toe removal. Aaron then deleted his main Facebook page but still keeps fans updated on a separate profile.

