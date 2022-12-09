Alana Thompson AKA Honey Boo Boo fans are praising the teen star after it appears she’s lost weight. The reality star has had an unbelievable transformation, take a look for yourself.

Her mom, June Shannon AKA Mama June, had weight loss surgery in 2016. Which resulted in her going from 460 pounds down to 160, losing 300 pounds in all. She also followed a strict diet plan, and her transformation journey was documented in the spin-off show, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Let’s take a look at Thompson’s beautiful body transformation.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Alana Thompson fans praise teen star for apparent weight loss

Alana Thompson fans have praised the teen for her apparent weight loss after she posted a recent video of herself doing a dance routine on TikTok.

One user wrote: “Alana you look like you’ve lost weight. Definitely more slender. Anyway, it doesn’t matter.” Whilst another chimed in: “Lana did you lose weight?”

Thompson’s manager Gina Rodriguez told E! News in the summer that she was undergoing Suture Sculpt Endoscopic Sleeve in August.

Gina revealed that: “Alana has been losing weight for months now and wants to do the procedure because she thinks it will help her lose more and keep it off.”

Alana’s manager also revealed that her boyfriend Dralin Carswell is getting it done with her.

Alana Thompson considers weight loss surgery

Honey Boo Boo has previously spoken about being ready for an instant change. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alana shared her reasons for considering the weight loss endoscopic sleeve surgery.

It is likely that Thompson has seen successful post-surgery results from her family members. Both her mother June Shannon and sister Jessica Thomspon, have undergone gastric sleeve surgery and liposuction, respectively.

Alana was not entirely “100%” sure whether she wanted to follow in her mom’s footsteps and go under the knife. There is a lot to think about, not only can the surgery can cost upwards of $13,000 but Thompson also needed to weigh up the options before making a final decision

The Honey Boo Boo star shared: “I just wanna make sure that this is actually something I wanna do before I just go and do it. I wanna make sure that it’s, like, not something that’s, like, gonna kill me. And I just wanna make sure it’s something I actually wanna do before I go and do it.”

