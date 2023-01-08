Honey Boo Boo, real name Alana Thompson, has started her weight loss journey in the New Year and is taking fans along with her on workouts and path to a healthier lifestyle.

The TLC star has been sharing the beginning of her weight loss efforts with followers on TikTok.

It comes after the 17-year-old spoke about considering going under the knife with weight loss surgery to ‘shed pounds fast’.

Although Alana hasn’t told fans she did have the operation at the end of summer 2022, as she planned, it appears she hasn’t had the procedure and is hitting the gym instead.

MORE: Honey Boo Boo says weight loss surgery is ‘easy way’ to shed pounds ‘fast’

Alana Thompson takes us with her on her weight loss journey

@lanaaaaaa.0 I was tired today! but is this day 1 of working on myself this year! I’m excited to keep working and see the result! I know it’s gonna be hard but I know I got this! I pushed hard today but I’m gonna push harder every day and! i’ll probably do weekly updates and then monthly updates as i start working out more! if you have any tips or tricks feel free to comment im honestly new to this whole thing! 💕#KAYKissCountdown#workout#newyearnewme#trending#fyp#greenscreen ♬ original sound – lanaaaa in the houseeee 🥳 View TikTok

In the first clip, posted January 2, Alana explained she was “pushing” herself really hard, including “killing herself on the StairMaster” as she documented her gym session. By the end of the workout, her face was red after she worked extremely hard to shed calories.

The former TV star did a range of activities, including cardio on the treadmill, bike and StairMaster as well as some weights.

She also admitted she hopes to record her gym updates every day, as it makes her “accountable” and more likely to keep up the good habit of working out.

The teenager has shared more videos about her calorie counting and how she’s trying to learn about a balanced and varied diet, with broken-down food groups.

Alana Thompson is ‘feeling more confident in the gym’ with workouts

When it came to day four, she admitted she now feels more confident in the gym, which is a great feat for the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum.

Alana, who has been living with older sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’, recently had her false lashes re-done, so she was even rocking the look while pushing weights.

She has also opted to wear joggers and sweatpants as she sweats her stuff.

Not only that, but she brought sister Lauren with her on day five of the gym. Alana Thompson explained to fans she will now post weekly updates about her weight loss and gym journey instead of daily. So stay tuned!

She wrote in her caption: “I’m starting to feel more confident in the gym now, and I’m pushing myself a little more every day I normally do 40 I did 50 today, so I’m improving in some places 💕! I’m not in as much pain as I have been, I think I’m starting to get the hang of it.”

Contemplating weight loss surgery

The young TV actor came under fire last summer when she opened up how she considered getting weight loss surgery because she didn’t think she had the discipline to lose weight herself.

She contemplated splashing out thousands for endoscopic sleeve surgery, and knew her mom, Mama June Shannon and sister Jessica Thompson had had weight loss procedures before. The pair underwent gastric sleeve surgery and liposuction, respectively.

Alana did admit she wasn’t sure about the decision, but she was seriously thinking about it.

At the time, she said: “So, I just think I don’t have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast.”

Although, fans were not happy with the star not giving it enough thought, or seeing it as an easy way out.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK