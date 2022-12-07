The second part of Dumb Blonde’s podcast featuring sisters Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo brought in brother-in-law Josh into the conversation. The star didn’t have kind words to say about the situation with Mama June, and wasn’t shy about calling her out.

Alana Thompson AKA Honey Boo Boo has a turbulent relationship with her mother, Mama June Thompson. In August 2019, her older sister Lauryn became her legal guardian. The teenager had been living with her for some time before then.

Three years later, the two sisters join Bunnie DeFord’s Dumb Blonde podcast, where they share family struggles, including a rocky relationship with their mother, as well as many years of sharing their lives on camera.

In the second part of the podcast, Josh Efird – Lauryn’s husband – is not happy with Mama June and calls her out, saying he doesn’t see a way of having a good bond with the matriarch himself.

Josh Efird calls out Alana Thompson’s mother Mama June Shannon

It’s clear Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin don’t have the best relationship with their mother. Arguments and feuds have been featured on television, too. The ups and downs amid the family drama have been aired on their TV show Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Now, Alana and Lauryn recount details of their lives over the past few years.

Despite the seriousness of the subject, the conversation between the sisters and Bunnie contained laughter and jokes. However, when Josh joined the conversation, things got serious at the table.

Referring to Mama June’s drug addiction and the troubles within the family, he said: “At this point, I’m not going to lie to you, I have a severe hate for June because of the s*** she has put the kids through.”

“I’ve been there every step of the way since it started until now,” he explained. “It’s just crazy for me because I’ve either seen her [Alana] hurt or she had to come to stay with us.”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have reached out to Alana Thompson’s representatives for comment.

Honey Boo Boo shares her ‘real’ story

Alana Thompson shot to fame and appeared on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras at the age of six. A decade later, she’s still a well-beloved member of the TLC family, sharing the highest and lowest points of her life.

On November 29, Honey Boo Boo took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news of her participation in a tell-all podcast for the first time ever.

Known for being open with her followers, the 17-year-old was excited to share the full truth with the support of her sister, in a ‘real way’. As fans waited for the day to come, many took to the comment sections to leave messages of support.

In the two hour-long conversation, the sisters discussed their struggles with being in the spotlight at a young age, and living in a trailer park in a house with “roaches.”

Getting their reality show allowed the family to rise to stardom. Aans also were caught up in the interest of wanting to know more about their family drama.

When did Alana move out of Mama June’s house?

Following Mama June Shannon’s arrest in 2019, 15-year-old Alana began living with her sister, Pumpkin.

The star avoided jail time after being charged with possession of crack cocaine. Her sentencing was covered in Road to Redemption on TLC.

The 43-year-old was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, have court supervision as well as random drug screenings, writes The Sun.

Lauryn has been a big supporter of her little sister. She didn’t hesitate to welcome her into her home with her husband and children. Gaining full custody of her, she moved permanently into her home.

Three years later, Honey Boo Boo is still living with her sister, and their relationship couldn’t be better.

