









Alicia Kirgan is one of the many success stories to come out of TLC’s My 600-Lb Life. As well as the likes of John and Lonnie and Michael Blair, Alicia also made huge improvements with her weight loss while on the show.

During season 6 episode 3, viewers learned of “Alicia’s Story” and how she had developed an addiction to food after having a chaotic childhood.

Nowadays, Alicia looks totally different and she writes on Facebook that she’s: “…working to become the best version of myself that I can be!”. So, let’s take a look at where Alicia is in 2022.

Meet My 600-Lb Life’s Alicia

When Alicia Kirgan first appeared on My 600-Lb Life, she was 32 years old and weighed 622 lbs. Her episode aired on the TLC show on January 24th, 2018.

She hailed from Madison, Illinois and said that “pushing herself out of bed every morning” was the hardest part of her day and she worried that one day her ankles could give way.

Alicia added that she couldn’t walk a few steps without being winded and that she was the size of five people.

Alicia’s TLC journey

During My 600-Lb Life, Alicia said that, as far back as she could remember, food was her comfort.

She was in a relationship at the time with her partner, Tim Carter.

After following Dr Now’s plan and receiving weight loss surgery, Alicia lost a total of 366 lbs per Looper.

Where is Alicia Kirgan now?

Alicia can be found on both Facebook and Twitter which is a great way for her fans to stay up-to-date with her life after the show.

Since her journey on My 600-Lb Life, Alicia has shared ‘before and after’ photos. In 2020, she shared a post showing herself three years on from the beginning of her journey.

Alicia’s Facebook page states that she’s ‘in a relationship’ but she hasn’t posted a photo of herself and Tim since 2020 on Instagram.

Judging by her Facebook page, she’s been spending time with her family and shared a snap with her dad on Father’s Day in 2021.

