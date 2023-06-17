90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days introduces fans to some new couples in 2023 including Amanda and Razvan. Before The 90 Days season 6 dropped on TLC on June 4. The series shows the couple’s journey after they met online and fans get to follow Amanda and Razvan’s relationship right from their emotional first meeting.

Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi’s 90 Day story is particularly unique as Amanda is recently widowed. Following the tragic death of her late husband, Jason Wilhelm, Amanda connected with Razvan online. During the TLC show, Amanda admitted that she “used to roll her eyes” at people who fall in love online. But, after meeting Razvan, she’s set to give the relationship a go during season 6.

Meet 90 Day Fiancé’s Amanda and Razvan

Amanda Wilhelm is 31 years old and lives in Eunice, Louisiana.

She flies out to her online love’s home in Bucharest, Romania, on 90 Day Fiancé.

Razvan is 26 years old and is a model, social media and fitness influencer.

With almost 25k followers, Razvan can be found on IG at @soyrazvan.

Find Amanda on Instagram, too, at @amanda.wilhelm_.

90 Day Fiancé star is a mom

Amanda is a single mom of two. She was married to her late husband for 12 years before his untimely death.

Her husband sadly passed away in 2022 after a battle with ampullary cancer.

Jason was 45 years old and died just 10 days after his cancer diagnosis.

A Go Fund Me page set up in Jason’s memory states that his sudden passing “left the family in extreme shock.”

Speaking of having to tell her children the news that their father had passed away, Amanda said that her son asked when “daddy will be back from heaven.”

Razvan was married before

As Razvan and Amanda embark on an in-person relationship together, fans are getting up to speed with both of their past relationships.

Razvan got married when he was 23 to a woman he knew for one month.

Amanda says she hopes that a proposal could be on the cards as she jets off to Romania.

However, the two appear to experience some turbulence in their relationship on the show as Razvan can be seen saying: “It’s not fair for you to do this to me,” in the season 6 trailer.

Amanda responds to him: “Maybe we’re just not right for each other…”

Judging by a recent Instagram post from Razvan, he and Amanda are still romantically involved as they exchange heart emojis in the comments section.

