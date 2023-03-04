Amanda Halterman has updated her Instagram page in 2023 to write that she’s “extremely humbled” from being a cast member on 1000-lb Sisters.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton-Halterman’s sister didn’t join the TLC show until season 3. But Amanda has become a favourite among fans of the series.

She can be seen starring on 1000-lb Sisters alongside Tammy, Amy, their brother, Chris Combs, and their sister Misty Wentworth in 2023.

While fans are loving seeing Amanda on the show, her brother really stands out as a firm fan favorite as many viewers have hailed Chris as having a “soothing voice.”

Meet Amy and Tammy’s sister

Amanda Halterman is one of the siblings who appears on TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters.

She is the sister of Amy, Tammy, Chris, and Misty. The Slaton-Halterman family tree is something that has puzzled viewers for some time but the four siblings are all blood relatives in some way.

Amanda was born, and lives, in Kentucky along with the rest of the family.

She’s in her forties and joined the TLC series in 2021.

Amanda Halterman updates her Instagram

In March 2023, many eagle-eyed fans of 1000-lb Sisters may have noticed a change on Amanda Halterman‘s Instagram page.

She writes in her IG bio some appreciation for the reality show she’s become famous for: “I am extremely humbled by the experience my siblings and I have from being on 1000 lbs Sisters.”

Amanda has over 5.6k followers and often takes to the ‘gram to share selfies, snaps of her family and some posts related to 1000-lb Sisters.

The TLC star is also on TikTok

Despite some episodes of 1000-lb Sisters showing Amanda and Tammy having arguments, the siblings appear to be close.

In 2022, Tammy took to TikTok to share that Amanda had done her nails for her. Tammy showed off her new look via the social media site as she donned sparkly silver nails and her engagement ring.

Amanda can be found on TikTok at @amandahalterman0. She writes in her bio: “blessed to be a momma, auntie, bus driver, sister, reality costar, and much more.”

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C