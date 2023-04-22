Amanda Halterman took to Instagram on April 21, 2023 to share that she’s been in an “accident.”

The 1000-lb Sisters star wrote that the accident took place the day before she posted, on Thursday, April 20.

Amanda is a fan favorite on the TLC show and is often hailed as a supportive sister and aunt to her family.

Tammy and Amy Slaton were the original stars of the series before their siblings, Misty, Chris, and Amanda joined them.

Amanda often has 1000-lb Sisters fans asking her all kinds of questions via social media Q and A sessions.

Speaking to her fans in 2023, Amanda revealed she has a regular job. She explained that despite finding reality TV fame, she still works as a school bus driver.

Credit TLC YouTube channel/1000-lb Sisters

Amanda says she was in an accident

1000-lb Sisters star Amanda Halterman, 42, is often taking to social media with positive and optimistic posts.

However, she had some scary news to share with her followers on April 21.

Thankfully, Amanda wrote that she’s “safe,” in her Instagram post.

The TLC star shared a photo of a car with dents and scratches on its side and wrote:

“Yesterday I was in an accident. I wanna take the time to thank the emts and first responders for everything they always do. Special thanks to Mr Bunner and Lisa and a huge special thank you to a person who wants to remain anonymous. Thank you God for keeping me and the person who hit me safe. I’m sore and bruised but I’m still here.”

TLC star is safe

Many of Amanda’s fans took to the comments section of her post to send their well wishes and prayers.

Amanda confirmed that “God kept her safe” amid the accident.

More of her followers said that they were “glad” she was “ok.”

Amanda is known for being all about her family on 1000-lb Sisters. Another of her followers wrote that she is “humble” in the comments section.

She writes in her TikTok bio that she’s “…blessed to be a momma, auntie, bus driver, sister, reality costar, and much more.”

Amanda wrote that she’s ‘sore and bruised’

Although Amanda said that she was “kept safe,” she did write that she came out of the accident “sore and bruised.”

The TLC star added that she’s “still here,” and also took the opportunity to thank those that helped her.

It’s clear to see that Amanda’s fans were super-happy to hear that she’s doing ok. Many have commented on her TikTok posts to say that she’s the real star of the show on 1000-lb Sisters and that she and her brother, Chris Combs, “carry the show.”

@amandahalterman0 giving @chris_combs and @tammyslaton2020 a concert on out road trip this weekend. thankful for times like these making memories.that will last a life time. ♬ original sound – Amanda Halterman View TikTok