Amanda Halterman is a much-loved addition to TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters, although she didn’t appear in seasons 1 and 2, and she has now revealed her divorce had something to do with her absence.

The TLC show has been on screen since 2020, centered around the weight loss journey of sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton. Later on, they were joined by siblings Misty, Chris, and Amanda.

We take a look at why exactly Amanda Halterman didn’t appear in the first few seasons of 1000-lb Sisters.

Amanda Halterman says her divorce is the reason she didn’t appear in 1000-lb Sisters season 1

Amanda regularly interacts with fans in Q&A sessions on TikTok, as one particular fan asked why she wasn’t on the show 1000-lb Sisters when it first came out in 2020. “Did you not like being on camera back then?” they added.

The star then responded: “When the show first started, I had already started having problems in my marriage, so I chose not to make a lot of appearances.

Season 2, things really fell apart in my marriage, and I got my own place. During season 3, that’s when I filed for divorce, and at the end of season 3 is when I started coming in,” she continued.

The marriage Amanada is describing is her marriage to Jason Halterman. The couple split after 22 years of marriage and having four children together.

The 1000-lb Sisters star discusses getting married again

After opening up about her divorce, another fan asked if she would get married again if the right guy came along, a question the 42-year-old says she’s been asked ‘thousands’ of times.

Her response was: “It’s going to take a h*** of a guy to come through,” as she went on to explain how she likes having her own space and making her own money.

Fans agreed and supported her in the comments as one wrote: “Very well said Amanda, I feel the same exact way. Be you, and do what you want.”

Why do Amy and Amanda have the same last name?

Sisters Amy Slaton and Amanda married two Halterman brothers, Micheal and Jason. Amy and Michael divorced earlier this year after five years of marriage.

The question has been asked many times, although Amanda took to TikTok to clear things up.

Although the pair are sisters, Amanda revealed that this is the first time the two have shared the same last name, as Amy was born a Slaton and she was born a Combs.