Despite being a cast member on TLC‘s 1000-lb Sisters, Amanda Halterman still works her regular job driving kids to and from school.

In a Q&A series posted to her TikTok page, Amanda surprised some 1000-lb Sisters fans. She said that she’s a “co-star” on the series, but many of Amanda’s fans wrote that she is “the star” of the show.

Credit: TLC Australia YouTube channel/1000-lb Sisters

What is Amanda Halterman’s job?

Taking to TikTok on April 5, 2023, Amanda Halterman revealed that she is a school bus driver.

She said that she’s been doing the school run for a living for almost 10 years.

Amanda added that she’s also a co-star on hit reality TV series 1000-lb Sisters.

She said the show came about as her “…little sisters started when they became YouTube famous.”

Amanda Halterman is a much-loved bus driver

After posting about her profession on TikTok, Amanda’s comments section was inundated with comments on how much she’s loved as a bus driver.

One person wrote that Amy Slaton‘s sister is “amazing.”

Another said: “My kid loves you as a bus driver.”

More fans wrote that they love seeing Amanda on the TLC show and that she is “the star” of 1000-lb Sisters.

Clearly a fan favorite, Amanda also drew in some fellow bus drivers who wrote in the comments how long they’ve been in their jobs, too.

1000-lb Sisters star loves her family

TLC star Amanda has been responding to all kinds of questions from her fans via TikTok in 2023.

She told her followers that she loves all of her siblings equally and also explained that she’s a middle sibling in the family.

Amanda listed the siblings from eldest to youngest: “Misty, Chris, Amanda, Tammy, and Amy.”

She also said that she’s “thankful” that she met her ex-husband: “Because without him I wouldn’t have my four boys.”

Amanda added: “My four boys, each one is a fourth of my heart walking outside my body.”