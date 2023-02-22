TLC fans will have been acquainted with Amanda Halterman on 1000-lb Sisters when she joined her siblings on screen in season 3.

Amanda became a cast member on 1000-lb Sisters in 2021 and the arrival of more siblings on the show prompted TLC fans to want to find out more about the Slaton-Halterman family tree.

The series primarily follows Amy Halterman and Tammy Slaton as they continue on their weight-loss journeys and embark on motherhood. Amy and Tammy’s other sisters Amanda, Misty, and their brother, Chris, are also cast members in 2023.

Who is Amanda Halterman?

Amanda Halterman is a cast member on 1000-lb Sisters in 2023.

She joined the TLC show in 2021 for season 3 and can be seen alongside her family on the reality show.

The show follows Amy as she welcomes baby number two on the 2023 series and Tammy as she continues her weight-loss journey.

Speaking on the TLC show in 2022, Amanda said that she had bariatric surgery in the past, like her sister, Amy.

Amanda said: “As far as Amy’s diet, I’m not sure exactly what she’s doing, she says we’re on vacation… It does kind of worry me. I’ve done been through everything that she’s going through with bariatric surgery.”

Amanda on 1000-lb Sisters’ height

Many 1000-lb Sisters fans may have noticed that Amanda appears to be quite a lot taller than her sisters.

In a recent Instagram post of Amanda’s, she shared a snap of a book called Murder in the Heartland.

Amanda wrote in the caption: “This is the book that @amyslaton_halterman referred to in the last episode of 1000lbs sisters. She mentioned our Grandfather Charles T. Ellis and how he was murdered by his eldest son.”

One of the TLC star’s fans wrote in the comments that they thought that she is 5ft 11 when it comes to her height.

Amanda confirmed this is true, by replying: “yes 5 11. Thanks for the love and support.”

How tall are Amy and Tammy Slaton?

While Amanda confirms that she stands at 5ft 11, her sisters are shorter than her.

Tammy is slightly shorter than Amanda but she’s still a taller member of the TLC family. Tammy stands at 5ft 9.

Amy Halterman’s height makes her the shortest of the three ladies. She’s 5ft 4.

Stars Offline reports that Chris Combs is 5 ft 11, like his sister Amanda.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK