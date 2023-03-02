Amy Slaton is reportedly headed for divorce from her husband, Michael Halterman, in 2023.

Online reports suggest that Amy and Michael are splitting up after welcoming their second child just months ago.

The 1000-lb Sisters stars are reportedly no longer living under the same roof as Amy has moved in with her sister, Tammy Slaton.

Amy, Michael, Tammy, and many more of the ladies’ family members are currently starring in season 4 of their TLC show.

Amy and Michael met in high school

1000-lb Sisters follows Kentucky sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton as they embark on drastic weight loss journeys.

Fans have seen the sisters at various stages of their lives on the TLC show. From Tammy getting approved for surgery after almost dying to Amy becoming a mother, the ladies have shared some of their biggest moments with viewers.

TLC viewers have not only grown to know Amy and Tammy on the show. Amy and her husband, Michael Halterman, have both appeared on the show since season 1 which premiered in 2020.

The couple met in high school and married in 2019. They had a second wedding which was filmed on 1000-lb Sisters.

Amy moves in with Tammy

Although Amy and Michael Halterman welcomed their second child in 2022, The US Sun reports that the two are now separated less than a year later.

Reports state that Amy has moved in with her sister, Tammy, and has taken her two sons, Gage and Glenn, with her.

Judging by the TLC show, Amy not only has Tammy to lean on, but they also have two other sisters, Amanda Halterman, and Misty Wentworth, as well as their brother, Chris Combs, for support.

Divorce rumors surround Michael and Amy

As 1000-lb Sisters airs on TLC, divorce rumors are surrounding Amy and Michael Halterman.

Despite the claims that the two are separated, they are still married at the time of writing.

Michael writes on his Facebook page that he is “married to Amy Halterman.”

He last posted a photo to his page on February 18 of his son.

Amy Slaton appears to be less active on Facebook with her last post going up in November 2022.

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK