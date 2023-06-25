After following Tammy Slaton and her sister for four seasons, fans are curious to know more about Amy from 1000-lb Sisters now. The TLC star first found fame on YouTube alongside Tammy. In 2020, the siblings landed their own show, 1000-lb Sisters. And, since then, they’ve been on a weight loss journey.

When viewers first met Kentucky-based sisters, Amy and Tammy Slaton, they weighed in at over a combined 1000lb. After some tough lifestyle changes and support from their family members including Chris Combs and Amanda Halterman, the sisters were able to turn things around. They were both approved for weight loss surgery during the TLC show.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Amy from 1000-lb Sisters now

In June 2023, Amy Slaton has been taking to social media to share recent snaps of herself.

The TLC star shows off her weight loss results and appears to be enjoying a new lease of life as she attends music concerts and vacations in Florida.

Nowadays, Amy dons bright purple hair and has lost. hundreds of pounds since the beginning of her 1000-lb Sisters journey.

She’s a single mom of two young boys after divorcing her husband, Michael Halterman, in 2023.

1000-lb Sisters star lost over 130lb

At the beginning of her weight loss journey, Amy weighed in at 406lb, reports The Sun.

After appearing on 1000-lb Sisters, and getting approved for weight loss surgery, Amy lost 136lb.

Following the birth of her son, Gage, The Sun writes that she weighed 270.

Gage was born in November 2020. The TLC star later welcomed her second son, Glenn, who was born in July 2022.

Speaking on 1000-lb Sisters when she was pregnant with Glenn, Amy said: “The doctor has concerns with this baby because I’m already morbidly obese. I don’t want anything to hurt my baby. So, I have to get back on track with my weight loss. You about to see a whole new Amy.”

Amy Slaton is ‘looking good’

Taking to TikTok on June 23, Amy shared some selfies with her followers and many of them said that she’s “looking great.”

After enjoying some time in Florida, Amy posed for social media wearing her hair in a half ponytail and a black tank top.

One fan commented that the TLC star is “awesome,” and more said that she was “looking gorgeous.”

More complimented Amy on her hair and some dubbed her a “queen.”