Amy Roloff celebrates her figure with 'hot in here' Instagram post













Amy Roloff is living it up since her divorce from Matt Roloff, and she isn’t shy of showing her Insta followers.

Season 23 of Little People Big World is currently airing on TLC, where viewers have got an insight into Amy settling into her marriage with new partner, Chris.

Alongside her appearance on Little People Big World, Amy is also becoming a social media icon with 1.4 million followers on Instagram. The star shared a photo in her new ‘little pool’ in her yard – and fans of the star are loving it.

Amy’s ‘hot in here’ post

On the 29th of July 2022, Amy shared a photo with her Instagram followers in her pool, wearing her one-piece swimsuit and soaking up the sunshine.

Amy is seen cracking a huge smile and even has a table in the pool for her refreshments.

She wrote in her post: “Took a break to hang out in our little back yard with my little pool 🤣 to stay cool. 💗”

Amy also noted how the hot weather in the PNW has left her feeling “drained”, as temperatures in the area reached over 90 degrees for six consecutive days last week.

Fans react to Amy’s Instagram post

With temperatures soaring in the U.S, Amy’s followers were more than jealous of her backyard setup.

One follower commented: “Amy I really love all your posts! Most of all your amazing spirit.”

“Hope you enjoyed your day cooling off in your little backyard pool. So cute and refreshing!🍋♥️” another fan added.

Other followers of the star are loving that she’s celebrating her body. One user wrote: “That bathing suit is gorgeous Amy!! 😍”

Another added: “Love your pool Amy. Your swimsuit is cute too, very flattering. It’s nice to see you so happy.”

Amy and Chris Marek

The TLC star tied the knot with her new man, Chris, in 2021 after meeting back in 2016.

Judging from their Instagram’s they are still as loved up as ever, as Amy is always sharing her latest pics with her husband with her followers.

On the 23rd of July, Amy told fans she was enjoying a “Date night with my handsome man.”

Amy’s followers are loving seeing her so happy. One user wrote on her Instagram post: “Never seen you so happy Amy. I knew Chris was a good choice for you.”

