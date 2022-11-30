Amy Roloff has revealed on Little People Big World that her sons Zach and Jeremy Roloff cannot afford Roloff Farm’s 16 acres that were put up for sale for $4 million. Since then, their dad Matt has turned it into a holiday home.

Zach Roloff hoped to buy part of Amy’s old property, but the sale didn’t happen. Amy was also unsure if she wanted to participate in the famous “Pumpkin Season” at Roloff Farms after the north side of the farm went up for sale.

After questioning Matt’s “game plan,” Amy said on season 4 episode 5: ” None of those boys are able to afford that,” in regards to Zach and Jeremy hoping to buy the farm. She added: “I definitely think both the boys have moved on.”

Amy talks Roloff Farm sale on LPBW

Amy revealed that her sons can’t afford to purchase Roloff Farm’s 16 acres. Then, after her husband Chris Marek stated Zach chose to leave the state and head to Washington with his wife and kids, she said:

It doesn’t mean whatever feelings and history suddenly goes away and everything’s back to hunky-dory.

The Roloff mom added that, if she knew now what would happen, she would have bought Matt out and sold it to one of the boys. When Chris first met Amy, it was assumed that side of the house would be worked on by one of the twins.

In 2022, due to Matt’s retirement plans, he put up around 16 acres of the farm for sale and first offered it to his twin sons at a discount. But he wrote on Instagram that “they decided individually that the timing was not right for them.”

What do Zach and Jeremy do for a living?

Zach‘s main job is being a reality TV personality on LPBW, while he has made money as one of the tour guides for Roloff Farm’s Golden Pass Private Tours for many years, which cost $350 per ticket.

His twin brother Jeremy’s LinkedIn page states he’s been the president of The Roloff Company for the past two years. Previously, his work has been very much photography-related while working for wedding companies.

Zach and Tori recently purchased a new home in Washington worth almost $1 million, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for their family-of-five, while Jeremy and his wife Audrey bought an Oregon farm home for $1 million.

Is the Roloff Farm still for sale?

No, Roloff Farm’s 16 acres that were originally put on the market is no longer up for sale. Matt decided to turn the north side of the land, which includes a house, into a rental holiday home instead.

For $4 million, it went up for sale for five months. Matt then revealed on Instagram that he “knew large deals like that would take a much longer time,” such as six to 12 months, but didn’t expect to make many new business connections.

Instead, LPBW fans hoping to go for a short-term holiday in the LPBW rental can head to the booking website. Matt and his family refurbished the five-bedroom home to ensure it is ready for its first guests.

