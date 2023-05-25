Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared some snaps from a date night she enjoyed with her husband this past weekend. The TLC star smiles from ear to ear in the photos as she poses alongside Chris Marek.

After marrying in 2021, it appears that Chris and Amy are still a happy couple as they take time out to spend together this Spring. Amy often takes to Instagram to share sweet photos of herself with friends and family.

It’s not just Chris who she’s been hanging out with lately, as she also shared an adorable and rare snap of herself with all four Roloff children this past Mother’s Day.

TLC star Amy Roloff took to Instagram Stories on May 24 to share some photos of her date night with husband Chris.

The mom of four shows off her beaming smile in the selfie with Chris and writes: “Date night over the weekend,” alongside two heart emojis.

Amy also posted a photo of a live band, Macey Gard Band, playing during their date night and said that the music group was one of “their favorites.”

The two enjoyed their evening at Pizzario in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Little People, Big world star ‘loves’ date night

After splitting from her husband of 27 years, Matt Roloff, in 2016, Amy went on to meet Chris.

The couple has been married for two years now and, judging by their social media posts, they’re still very much in love.

Amy often takes to Instagram to share how much she “loves date night,” and the two are clearly dedicated to carving out time for one another.

Matt Roloff is ‘back in action’

Little People, Big World stars Amy and Chris appear to be enjoying some fun times together in May.

Unfortunately, her ex, Matt, wasn’t having much luck last week as he wrote that he’d had a “tough” time after a routine hospital trip.

Matt wrote in an Instagram post that “some complications” led to “twists and turns,” after a nonsurgical appointment.

However, the Roloff Farms owner added that he’s now “back in action,” and added that his fiancé, Caryn Chandler, was with him during his “tough” time.