Amy Roloff’s spice bundt cake recipe is seriously in demand after the Little People Big World star shared a video making the dessert on Instagram. Some haven’t been able to track down how to make it, but we’ve got you.#

As season 24 of LPBW gets well underway, Amy is sharing real-time snippets of her daily goings on over the festive period. Christmas Day may be over for the Roloff family – and everyone else – but she’s still given us a gift.

Amy’s spice bundt cake recipe is now being made by TLC viewers everywhere. Fancy giving it a go yourself? Reality Titbit can reveal the actual instructions that the LPBW star created and regularly follows herself.

Amy Roloff’s bundt cake recipe

Amy’s recipe is for intermediate bakers and serves between four to six people, meaning it’s the perfect amount for a few of the Roloffs to get together and eat – such as Amy and Chris’ regular meetings with Matt and Caryn!

Ingredients:

3 cups of Flour

1 ½ Tbsp Baking Powder

1 Tbsp Cornstarch

2 Tbsp Cinnamon

1 ½ tsp Ginger

½ tsp Nutmeg

½ tsp Salt

¾ cup unsalted Butter

1 ½ cup Sugar

½ cup Brown Sugar

4 Eggs, room temperature

½ cup oil

2 tsp Vanilla

1 2/3 cups Applesauce (or substitute with Buttermilk)

1/3 cup Sour Cream

Glaze:

1 ½ cups Powdered Sugar

3 oz of Cream Cheese

½ tsp Vanilla

3 Tbsp Butter, room temperature

2 Tbsp good Maple Syrup

Amy’s bundt cake recipe:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep bundt pan by greasing the pan, greasing in the ridges and then lightly flour.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, spices, corn starch and salt until combined.

In a mixer, with the flat paddle, cream the butter until smooth. Add in the sugar and brown sugar and mix until well combined. Add eggs, beating one at a time until combined before adding in the next egg.

In a bowl, stir together the applesauce and sour cream (or buttermilk), oil and vanilla until completely mixed.

In the bowl with the butter and sugar, alternate adding in the flour and applesauce mixture, 1/3 each, mixing until just combined, after each one and ending with flour. Be sure not to over mix the batter.

Pour into the prepared bundt pan. Using a spatula to even out the batter, Gently tap the pan on the counter to ‘pop’ out any air bubbles. Bake in preheated oven for

45 – 55 minutes. Check at 45 minutes. If the middle of the cake looks soft then bake for another 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, check with a toothpick or sharp knife and if clean, take the cake out of the oven.

Let the cake rest for about 15 minutes before using a knife to loosen the cake around the sides and edges. Continue to cool for another 30 minutes before removing the cake.

For the glaze. In a bowl, mix together the cream cheese and butter till combined. Add in the powdered sugar and mix until smooth. Add in the vanilla and maple syrup and stir until smooth. Adjust for the consistency desired by adding in more powdered sugar and/or butter or milk. Drizzle over the cool cake.

LPBW fans react to bundt cake

Little People Big World fans were eager to find Amy’s bundt cake recipe after she posted a video making it to Instagram on December 28. One follower simply commented: “I need the glaze recipe 🙂.”

Some even told the TLC star that she should have her own cooking show, with one reacting to the bundt cake with: “Looks & sounds delicious, Amy! 😍.” Another wrote: “Beautiful bundt cake Amy!”

If you decide to make Amy’s bundt cake recipe, ensure you put aside 1 hour 15 minutes to make it. Amy reckons the cake is perfect to go with a coffee, and can be made at any time of the year – like December!

Amy’s recipes also include stuffing

Amy has taken cornbread to a whole new level by creating stuffing from it, which is perfect for leftovers. She “loves making ‘a bowl’ for lunch or dinner” while her recipe can be made when you have leftover meat.

Ingredients:

Cornbread:

1 ½ cups of Flour

1 cup of yellow Cornmeal

1 Tbsp Sugar (I prefer my cornbread less sweet)

1 Tbsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 ¼ cup Milk

1 Tbsp Lemon juice (or 1 ¼ cup Buttermilk instead of Milk and lemon juice)

Salt

4 Tbsp Butter, melted

2 eggs, room temperature

Stuffing:

Olive oil

1 pound Italian pork or chicken sausage

1 small Onion, small diced cut

2 stalks Celery, small dice cut

1 Carrot, small dice cut

Salt and Pepper

3 Garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tsp Sage

1 tsp Thyme

¼ fresh Parsley, chopped

1 egg

1/3 cup Walnuts, lightly toasted.

2 cups Chicken Broth

1/3 cup Dried Cranberries or Apple small dice cut

Amy’s cornbread stuffing recipe can be found on her website.

