











Amy Roloff is flaunting her happily married life as she updated fans about her latest adventure around the US: a daring motorcycle road trip.

While Amy Roloff’s son and ex-husband are in the midst of their farm sale feud, the 59-year-old is living drama-free with her husband Chris Marek.

The Little People, Big World star took a break from usual cooking schedule to post about her 18-day motorcycle road trip, starting from their home in Oregon, all the way to British Columbia – our guess is their butts were numb by the end of it.

Amy Roloff documents motorcycle tour on Instagram

Since Chris doesn’t have social media, we had no idea he was such a Harley Davidson fanatic. Both suited in their leather gear, the pair rode off into the sunset on June 3, and it looks like they packed extremely light for 18 days – look at that tiny backpack.

Despite being on a getaway, the reality star didn’t turn off completely: she continued to post about her new kitchen creations because the grind doesn’t stop.

The pair were accompanied by three friends through the country scenery in Leavenworth, Washington; Yukon, Canada; and Skagway, Alaska. Roloff notes that they rode for over six hours a day so the Harley Davidson had better been comfortable.

The reality star also had a little mishap in the form of a mud slide whilst on a hike:

Zach Roloff’s trip to the ER while Amy was living her best life

10 days into Amy’s trip, son Zach was having a little less fun than his mother. The father-of-two had a visit to the emergency room after dislocating his thumb. His wife, Tori, was convinced he broke his hand during a birthday party, but thankfully it was a minor injury.

The injury comes just before Tori revealed on the show recently that their son, Jackson – who also suffers from dwarfism – wasn’t recovering as rapidly as expected from his major surgery to correct bowing in his legs. The 5-year-old underwent the procedure in November 2021, but the mother was heard saying: “There is legitimately something wrong because “he isn’t progressing like they said that he would.”

Reality Titbit hopes he’s on the mend!

Amy and Chris’ are still on their honeymoon period since getting married last year

After 29 years of marriage, Amy and Matt Roloff officially divorced in May 2016 after meeting at a Little People Of America convention in 1987. The latter purchased Amy’s ownership of their famous Helvetia, Oregon farm and they’ve gone their separate ways since.

The talented cook found love once again with Chris, who popped question in September 2019. Most likely due to the pandemic, their wedding ceremony took place two years later in August 2021 on the iconic family farm.