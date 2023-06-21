Amy Roloff shares a clever hack with her followers that helps her out as a little person in 2023. The Little People, Big World star gives her fans a glimpse into a day in her life and some of the challenges she faces grocery shopping.

Even when Little People, Big World isn’t airing on TLC, the Roloff family still keeps their fans up to date with the latest in their lives via social media. Amy Roloff is often whipping up recipes which she shares on her YouTube channel, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen. She and her husband, Chris Marek, also enjoy a date night now and again which she shares to the ‘gram.

Amy Roloff shares clever hack

Taking to her Instagram Stories on June 20, Amy Roloff shared a clever hack she uses in her daily life in 2023.

She said: “This is sometimes my life when I go grocery shopping. See that item right up there? That’s what I want.”

The mom of four says that she usually asks someone for assistance but there wasn’t anyone around in the store.

She continued: “Guess what I do? I get a mop and I use this little handle to knock this down and get it.”

TLC star says she ‘improvises’

Amy filmed her IG Story from the cleaning product aisle of a supermarket.

She said that she “improvises” if there aren’t any assistants around to help her.

Amy knocked two bottles of cleaning product into her cart and was able to carry on with her shopping.

The TLC star concluded her video: “A day in the life at shopping with Amy as a little person.”

Amy ‘makes it happen’

Adding a final video to her ‘day in the life of’ Story, Amy said that she “didn’t need the mop, so back it goes.”

After placing the mop back on the shelf, she added: “I try to find a way to make it happen and continue to shop. Woohoo!”

When Amy isn’t shopping for cleaning products she may be getting more ingredients together for her cooking channel. The TLC star regularly posts on her YouTube channel and shares all kinds of recipes with her fans including lemon pound cake, and chicken salad.

The Little People, Big World star also took to her Stories on June 20 to share that her “graceful” granddaughter had completed her first dance recital. Amy and her partner, Chris, could be seen hanging out with Audrey and Jeremy’s daughter, Ember.