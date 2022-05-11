











Amy Roloff’s wedding finger is nothing less than sparkly, as the ring given to her by husband Chris Marek hints at some serious money in the bank. So, just how much is he worth and what does he do for a living?

The couple are still living out their honeymoon period, after their August 28th wedding in 2021 was featured in a two-hour Little People, Big World special on TLC. They emotionally said “I do” in front of 146 of their closest loved ones.

More recently, fans have spotted the glinting wedding ring on Amy’s finger. Aside from their reality TV fame, they appear to be making a huge fortune – while fitting in filming for her ‘Cooking with Amy’ Instagram series!

Amy Roloff’s wedding ring

Amy first laid eyes on her wedding ring, which is a gold sparkling piece with a heart, on the day of the ceremony. The pair had already picked out Chris’ black and silver band ring before the big day.

She said the ring was a “big surprise” but Chris gave her exactly what she wanted. Amy always expressed that she wanted a heart diamond jewellery piece, which she got on her special ceremony.

Chris’ now-wife shared a picture on April 22nd 2020 debuting the special glinting item on her finger. Her wedding ring has two bands joining together by a silver heart within a larger heart, and two silver circles either side.

Chris Marek’s net worth

Chris has accumulated a $1 million net worth for his entrepreneurial success. His wife Amy’s net worth of $4.5million dollars has increased due to the TLC show, as well as from visits to the Roloff farm, which she sold her side of to Matt.

Matt reportedly paid $667,000 for the other side of the farm, which was worth over $1.6m in 2018, with its value said to have increased since then. Amy had been meaning to sell her side of the farm for a long time previously.

Amy’s ex-husband has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Most of Matt’s income comes from the Roloff Farms and their reality show, after Matt had bought 34 acres of farm early in their former marriage.

I just love love…..😭😭😭 #LittlePeopleBigWorld Amy’s wedding is beautiful and so is she. pic.twitter.com/D6TQInarQL — LaWanda Y Peters (Apostle) (@LaWandaYPeters) May 11, 2022

What does Amy’s husband do for a living?

Chris is a real estate agent by profession. The reality star has more than 20 years of experience in the business, and currently has an average of a five-star rating on Zillow, an American online real estate marketplace.

He works as a real estate agent in Portland, Oregon, but it doesn’t stop there. In fact, he runs Keller Williams Real Estate and is part of the Knipe Realty team. Chris has sold homes all over Oregon, including Aurora, Colton, and Beaverton!

Amy’s husband began working for Knipe in June 2010, after attending Portland State University and Clackamas Community College. He has also been endorsed for contract negotiation, real estate and investment properties.

I felt Chris’s heart in his vows….this is beautiful…. #LittlePeopleBigWorld — LaWanda Y Peters (Apostle) (@LaWandaYPeters) May 11, 2022

