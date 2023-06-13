1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has taken to TikTok to show what she looks like before and after the beauty filters she so often uses, as she shows off her natural face.

The TLC show has been running since 2020, and since then, viewers have seen dramatic physical changes in the sisters, mostly down to their dramatic weight loss.

We take a look at Amy Slaton‘s comparison pictures, and what fans have to say in the comments.

Credit: 1000-lb Sisters/TLC YouTube

Amy Slaton posts Filter vs No Filter TikTok

Amy and Tammy Slaton are no strangers to being called out by fans for their ‘overuse’ of filters. But viewers can’t say they don’t listen as both sisters posted unfiltered pics recently, where they were called ‘beautiful.’

This time, Amy didn’t just post an unfiltered pic, but she gave fans the pleasure of adding and removing the filter in the same video, as she went all natural.

In the background, the TLC star played the Beauty and the Beast theme tune, whilst captioning the first picture ‘Beauty’ and the second ‘Beast’.

Of course, fans rushed to the comments to tell Amy off for this comparison as one exclaimed: “You are not a beast!!!!! You are beautiful without the filter!!!! Inside and out!!!!”

However, one also saw the funny side as they wrote: “It’s the humor for me. Love that we can laugh at ourselves.”

Fans say she ‘doesn’t need the filters’

As always, fans took to the comments to compliment the 1000-lb Sisters star’s natural face, saying she should ditch the filters altogether.

“I know you like to have fun with filters but we also love your pretty natural face!” penned one.

“Beauty on both sides,” wrote another.

Another called filters ‘fictitious’ as another told the star: “You don’t need filters, you’re beautiful the way you are.”

Amy Slaton reveals her ‘red flags’

Many celebrities, including Kylie Jenner have hopped onto the red flag filter on TikTok, and so of course, queen of filters Amy joined in too.

Her top three red flags as revealed by the filter were: “No skincare, can’t cook, and people pleaser.”

Although she didn’t agree with the first, she aggressively did with the second, chuckling when it popped up. She also agreed with the third, as some fans said they saw ‘the hurt behind her eyes’ as she nodded.

The star recently divorced her husband Michael Halterman after almost four years of marriage and two sons together.