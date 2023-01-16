Amy and Tammy Slaton are set to feature in a brand new season of 1000-Lb Sisters in 2023.

The sisters have been appearing in their own TLC show since 2020 and they’ve truly shot to stardom over the past three years.

Fans are always keen to be in the know when it comes to Tammy and Amy’s weight-loss journeys. The ladies have a lot to celebrate in season 4 as Tammy gets married and Amy announces baby number two. However, they also still deal with health issues and pregnancy risks.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are back

After much anticipation, fans will be pleased to know that 1000-Lb Sisters is back with season 4 on Tuesday, January 17.

Amy is navigating life as a mother and is expanding her family further.

The season 4 trailer also shows that Tammy heads to rehab and is suffering from health issues. However, her marriage to Caleb Willingham looks to be a highlight of the season.

1000-Lb Sisters star creates artwork

Taking to her social media channels, Amy Slaton is sharing her artwork with the world in 2023.

She shared an Instagram post containing a slider of photos showcasing her art pieces on January 14.

Amy’s artwork includes pieces inspired by nature including flowers and wolves.

Follow the TLC star on Instagram where she has 475k followers already at @amyslaton_halterman.

Amy has a YouTube channel

In the caption of Amy’s Instagram slider post, she shared the URL to her YouTube video showing how she created one of the resin pieces.

The mother-of-two shared a video of her making resin art on her YouTube channel (@twilightqueen) on January 13.

Many people flooded the comments section of her post with compliments of her work including that it was: “pretty,” “awesome,” “nice,” and good enough to be sold on Etsy.

Watch Amy create her resin sunflower on YouTube here.

NO WAY: Congratulations are in order for Tammy Slaton as she gets married in rehab center

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC FROM TUESDAY JANUARY 17 AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK