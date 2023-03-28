Amy Slaton is living her post-break-up era as she poses with a Gucci bag on the ‘gram in 2023.

The mother-of-two rose to fame on TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters alongside Tammy Slaton.

The two sisters embarked on a weight loss journey in 2021. Amy was approved for weight loss surgery and welcomed two sons in recent years.

During 1000-lb Sisters season 4, Tammy was also approved for surgery and she got married. Tammy’s husband’s proposal left her speechless after they met in a rehab center.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel/1000-Lb Sisters

Amy Slaton enjoys a sunset

Spring has officially sprung and Amy Slaton appears to be enjoying the lighter evenings in 2023.

The TLC star took to Instagram on March 27 to share that she was: “Watching a beautiful sunset with some amazing friends.”

Amy smiles in the slider of photos and appears to be loving life donning blue hair and chic black sunglasses.

Amy Slaton is a ‘Gucci queen’

Amy is oozing happiness in her photographs and fans couldn’t help but notice the Gucci bag she’s holding.

Many of Amy’s followers took to the Instagram comments section dubbing the mom-of-two a “Gucci queen.”

One person wrote: “It’s the Gucci for me.”

Another commented: “Your bills are paid!”

Amy certainly looks pleased to be clutching a designer handbag, so perhaps she made a recent purchase.

1000-lb Sisters fans support the star

As rumors of Amy splitting up from her husband, Michael Halterman, circulate in 2023, many of her fans appear to be sending their support.

Amy and Michael were rumored to be divorcing and she reportedly moved in with her sister, Tammy Slaton.

Many people commented on her Gucci bag sunset photos to say that “single looks good” on her.

Another wrote: “Amy said what husband.”

Others dubbed the TLC star “Amy SLAYton.”

Judging by her fans’ comments, many are supporting Amy through her reported break-up.

It’s not just Amy who appears to be enjoying life in 2023. Her sister, Tammy, sported a new look this year after her surgery and wedding to Caleb Willingham.

