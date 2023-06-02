1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton took to the ‘gram in June 2023 to share a post of her enjoying a push-pop cookie. The rainbow-colored treat had some fans jealous of Amy, while others were pleased to see the TLC star enjoying a snack.

Amy and her sister, Tammy Slaton, first rose to fame as YouTube stars before landing their own TLC show, 1000-lb Sisters. Now, they’ve finished their fifth season of the show, and fans are hooked. Viewers have followed the ladies’ journeys as they’ve married, welcomed children into the world, and been approved for life-changing weight loss surgery.

Amy Slaton enjoys a rainbow cookie

Fans love staying up-to-date with everything in the Slaton sisters’ lives. From their break-ups to their kids, their other siblings, and their latest hairstyles.

Amy Slaton‘s latest Instagram post gave her followers a glimpse of how she’s balancing her diet after drastic weight loss.

The TLC star shared a slider of photos and video on her page and captioned the post: “@greatamericancookies thank you it so yummy!!”

Amy’s treat has fans envious

TLC star Amy thanked brand Great American Cookies for her “yummy” cookie and some of her fans wished they had one, too.

One fan commented on Amy’s post: “Im jealous, now I want cookies lol.”

Another said: “I want one!!!!”

While more were “jealous” that Amy was able to enjoy a treat without her children interfering.

Fans said that Amy’s snack looked “fire” and “delicious,” with many asking where they could get themselves one.

The reality star tagged the cookie company in her caption. Judging by their IG account (@greatamericancookies), they create all kinds of tasty-looking cookie treats for many occasions.

1000-lb Sisters star is a ‘Pride cookie queen’

Given that June is Pride month and Amy took to the ‘gram on June 1 to share her cookie post, many fans have dubbed the TLC star an “ally.”

Amy enjoyed her rainbow-colored dessert and fans took to the comments section to hail her a “Pride cookie queen.”

Some commented on the 1000-lb Sisters star’s post: “Happy Pride,” on the post, and more said that Amy is a “single queen.”