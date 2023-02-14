Amy Slaton safely gave birth to her second child last year, who was delivered via C-section, and now 1000-lb Sisters fans will see it played out on the show. However, her pregnancy did not come without complications.

Fans of the TLC show 1000-lb Sisters have been following sisters Tammy and Amy since the show aired in 2020. The family have all been through many struggles together, but Amy now says hers is ‘complete’ after giving birth to her second child.

We take a closer look into Amy’s second pregnancy and the complications she faced.

Doctors warned Amy’s family about complications

Speaking to the camera, in a clip shared by People, after Amy had given birth, her husband Micheal said: “The doctor warned us about complications because of her weight, but thankfully everything went great.”

Amy Slaton’s second son Glenn, weighed 5lb 11 ounces and was delivered by C-Section in July 2022.

The new mom then told the camera that “the surgery went great” and gushed over her second son. She beamed whilst telling the camera becoming a mom is what she’s always wanted to do since she was five, and her family was now complete.

Amy faced health complications during her pregnancy

When 1000-lb Sisters started, Amy weighed 406lb. Her weight loss made it possible for her to have children, although doctors were advising against it, as her pregnancies were ‘high risk.’

Speaking on the TLC show whilst pregnant Amy said: “The doctor has concerns about this baby because I’m still morbidly obese.”

She was then shown crying in the hospital saying that things had taken a turn for the worst.

Of course, this worried family, who were already going through it with Tammy. Luckily, the two both pulled through and Amy Slaton safely gave birth to her second child Glenn, whilst Tammy lost enough weight for weight loss surgery.

The 1000-lb Sisters star fears being an overweight mom might be too much

In the synopsis of tonight’s episode (14 February), Amy says she fears being an overweight mom may be too much.

Although the stars of 1000-lb Sisters can’t reveal their exact weight as of today before the series ends, it seems like Amy was putting in the work to lose weight to help herself, and her babies.

The mom of two shed 136 pounds to safely give birth to her first son Gage, who is now two years old.

