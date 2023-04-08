Amy Slaton has taken to social media to share that she’s now a “single mom” in 2023.

The 1000-lb Sisters star alters her TikTok bio after rumors of a split from husband, Michael Halterman.

Amy is making it clear that she’s going solo with parenting. However, fans are hopeful that she and Michael have some kind of co-parenting arrangement.

The reality TV star and her siblings rose to fame on their TLC show and now fans are staying up-to-date with the family even when the show isn’t airing.

Credit: 1000-lb Sisters/TLC YouTube

Amy Slaton says she’s a single mom

In April 2023, Amy Slaton‘s followers noticed that she had added some new information to her TikTok bio.

The 1000-lb Sisters star’s bio now reads: “I’m just a single mom of two wonderful boys.”

On April 6, Amy shared videos of her two young sons, Gage and Glenn, hanging out together.

Amy tried to recreate the viral ‘Charlie bit me’ video with her two boys.

Amanda Halterman helps out

While Amy and Michael push through with their divorce, her sister, Tammy Slaton, is enjoying married life with her husband, Caleb Willingham.

Tammy was left speechless by Caleb’s proposal in 2022.

Amy is embarking on life as a single mom, per her TikTok page.

And, it looks like another of her sisters, Amanda Halterman, is helping out with Amy’s boys.

Amanda can be seen taking Gage and Glenn to the grocery store in 2023 via her Instagram page.

Amy’s fans tell her to ‘hang in there’

Amy and her sister, Amanda, have been sharing snaps of Gage and Glenn on social media in 2023.

Many of the TLC star’s followers have been showing their support for her via Instagram and TikTok.

One fan wrote on Amy’s recent TikTok: “Hang in there girl! You’re an awesome mom and great person.”

Another took to Amy’s Instagram comments section, writing: “Stay strong girl! You’ve got this!”

Amid her current divorce, Amy has been linked to Josh Seiter from The Bachelorette season 11.