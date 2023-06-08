Amy Slaton is taking to TikTok in 2023 to share that she is “feeling herself” in a latest snap. The 1000-lb Sisters star rose to fame on YouTube and later landed herself a reality show alongside her siblings. When Amy first appeared on the TLC show she weighed over 400lb.

Nowadays, Amy Slaton and her sister, Tammy Slaton, are showing off their weight loss results after losing hundreds of pounds between them. Both ladies were approved for weight loss surgery during 1000-lb Sisters and judging by their recent social media posts, they’re keeping up their healthier habits.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Amy Slaton is ‘feeling herself’ on TikTok

On June 6, 2023, Amy took to TikTok to share a snap of herself in a car wearing a cut-out black top.

The TLC star posted the photo with Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé’s song Feeling Myself playing in the background.

Amy wrote in the photo’s caption: “Feeling myselfie.”

Tammy’s sister posed for a selfie which showed her with fresh electric blue hair and eyelash extensions.

Fans say the 1000-lb star is ‘slaying’

Thousands of fans flocked to Amy’s TikTok photo to ‘like’ it and many also commented on the star’s appearance.

Some of Amy’s followers wrote that she was “slaying,” while others said that she was “glowing,” and a “queen.”

More commented that the star is “so pretty,” and “so beautiful.”

One 1000-lb Sisters fan wrote: “Go on Miss Amy!”

Amy’s embracing her new life

As well as posting her selfie which has fans saying she looks “great,” and “amazing,” Amy also took to TikTok to do some Q&A with her fans this June.

The TLC star answered her followers’ questions about all kinds of things including what her hobbies are and whether she can do any celebrity impressions.

In one of Amy’s videos, she explained that she currently lives with her two sons, Gage and Glenn, and that she’s not living with her sister, Tammy.

However, she said that she has “fond memories,” of living with her siblings.

Judging by her social media posts, Amy is embracing her new life as a single mom after splitting from her husband, Michael Halterman.