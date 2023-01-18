Amy Slaton and her sister Tammy are back for season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters, as Amy Slaton has given birth since filming fans are wondering what her weight is now.

The sister’s Tammy and Amy have been appearing in their own TLC show since 2020, and fans have been following their weight loss journey from then until now.

We take a look at how Amy Slaton’s weight has changed over the years.

Amy Slaton has lost a ton of weight from season one to now

When 1000-lb Sisters started, Amy weighed 406lb. Her dramatic weight loss made it possible for Amy to have children, but doctors were advising against it, as her pregnancies were ‘high risk.’

From season one, she continued to shed pounds and by the start of season two, she weighed in at 282lb due to weight loss surgery.

Amy’s most recent weight documented was 275lb at the end of season 3.

Amy has now welcomed her second child. As for her weight six months after giving birth, fans will have to keep watching to find out.

Sister Tammy says she can’t talk about her weight right now

In a video uploaded to TikTok, one fan asked “Can’t you just do a serious video and talk to us about your new look?”

Tammy then responded that she wishes she could talk about all the stuff that’s going on with her hair, clothes, and weight, however, is still in a contract with TLC.

The 1000-lb sister explains how they’ve filmed 8 episodes of season 4 so far, and will begin filming the next 8 at the end of this month.

It seems like the same would go for Amy, which is why her weight right now, remains a mystery.

Amy gave birth six months ago

In the season 4 premiere of the TLC show, Amy opened up about her pregnancy.

She told fans she was really enjoying being a mother to eldest, Gage, and revealed that she found out she was pregnant from being ‘constipated’ for three weeks.

Amy Slaton recently shared a six-month update with her followers on Instagram writing: “Few days late but y’all my baby boy is 6 months. I just can’t. How is he already 6 months? This boy is so smart he hit every milestone and some.”

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

