Amy Slaton has opened up about her go-to diet to help aid her in her weight loss and wellness journey after giving birth to her second son, Glenn.

1000-lb Sisters fans have been following Amy’s journey since 2020, and have seen her hit some bumps in the road while carrying her second son. However, it seems like the 35-year-old has now gotten back on the weight loss wagon with her diet and workout.

We take a look at what Amy Slaton said about sticking to her wellness journey.

Amy Slaton reveals her diet to aid wellness journey

Speaking to US Weekly on her wellness and weight loss journey, Amy Slaton said: “I don’t have a favorite [workout] routine. As far as eating habits go, I eat small meals with high protein and [have] low carbs.”

It comes after fans feared Amy had blown off her diet during her second pregnancy. Earlier on in the current series, Amy was seen telling doctors she ‘eats anything she wants to eat’ after they asked her what her diet was like.

In a confessional, Amy said: “During this pregnancy, I’m not going to beat myself up if I gain a little weight.”

However, after hearing the doctor’s concerns about her weight during pregnancy the 35-year-old said: “I have to get back on track with my weight loss. You’re about to see a whole new Amy.”

The 1000-lb Sisters star doesn’t want any more children

Amy also told US Weekly that she didn’t want any more children as her family is now complete after having her second son.

The 1000-lb Sisters star has not had the easiest of pregnancies, after a number of complications. At the start of the show, we saw Amy trying to lose weight so she could have children, which she achieved.

However, the doctors still deemed her pregnancy as ‘high risk’ as she was still overweight.

Thankfully, Amy has since given birth safely to two healthy sons, Gage and Glenn.

Amy’s dramatic weight loss since season 1

Fans who have been following Amy and Tammy’s journey since season 1, will have seen Amy’s dramatic weight loss.

When the show started, before she had any children, Amy weighed 406lb.

After weight loss surgery, Amy weighed in at 282lb at the end of season 2.

At the end of season 3, the 1000-lb Sisters star weighed in at 275lb

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK