Amy Slaton and Josh Seiter may not be the next reality TV power couple after all, as it seems she unfortunately, did not open the door when he traveled to her hometown of Kentucky, although hopes of them dating may not all be lost as he claims she has now sent him a DM.

Josh has had his eye on the 1000-lb Sisters star for a while, sharing his advances with her via Instagram, as well as her sister Tammy Slaton. However, it seems like the Bachelorette alum has his eyes fixed on just one sister now, as he is doing all he can to win Amy over.

We take a look at the latest between the could-be couple.

It wasn’t meant to be

Josh Seiter traveled to Kentucky to see Amy Slaton on April 5, as shown on his Instagram story. Days before, he told his followers he would be traveling to her hometown to win her over and that he would be going live if the two met.

However, unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as Josh updated his Instagram followers: “Heading back to Dixon next week. Will not be deterred by today! Positive vibes only!”

Speaking to TV Show Ace, Josh said: “I was extremely nervous especially when I saw her sister’s house where she is staying. Because she [Amy] wasn’t home I didn’t get to meet her so I left her flowers on the porch along with a card with a note.”

He then told the publication he still remains hopeful, as he doesn’t think it was out of rejection.

However, the positive vibes may have deteriorated from Josh as in his next story he questioned: “Have you ever loved someone that didn’t love you back? Drop me your stories,” followed by a sad emoji.

He then went on to post a couple of selfies showing off his body, which some may call ‘a thirst trap’ to try and get the 1000-lb Sisters star’s attention.

Josh Seiter claims Amy Slaton sent him a DM

Seiter told TV Show Ace that he left a note asking her to reach out to him on Instagram so they could talk, and it seems like it may have paid off.

Taking to his Instagram story, Josh said: “Just woke up to multiple DMs from Amy.”

At the time of writing, Seiter has not yet revealed what the 1000-lb Sisters star said to him.

However, the TLC star has not yet commented on the claims or publically acknowledged any of the Bachelorette alum’s advances.

Amy is officially a single woman

After reports of a divorce between Amy and her ex-husband Michael, the 1000-lb Sisters star has officially confirmed she’s a single woman.

Her TikTok bio now reads: “I’m just a single mom of two wonderful boys.” It came weeks after fan confusion as she posted a photo of Michael and the kids on TikTok with the caption: “my little family.”

We’re sure Josh will be hoping to make a change to that soon.