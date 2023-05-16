1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has taken to TikTok to share a ‘never before seen’ throwback clip of her sons Glenn and Gage, and her followers just can’t get enough of the cuteness.

The TLC show lets us into the lives of sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, and as well as their weight loss journey, we also see the journey of their personal lives with their husbands and children, as we saw Amy giving birth.

We take a closer look at Amy Slaton‘s new ‘precious’ TikTok.

Amy Slaton shares ‘never before seen’ throwback TikTok of Glenn

The 1000-lb Sisters star is active on TikTok has she documents her weight loss journey, as well as documenting her sons Glenn and Gage growing up and reaching milestones. Previously, the star shared a clip of son Glenn speaking.

In her latest video, she decided to throw it back with some exclusive footage whilst the TLC cameras aren’t rolling. In the caption she wrote: “Never before seen early months of Glenn.”

The clip showed her two sons interacting and laughing along with each other as Glenn sat in a baby seat, with big brother Gage affectionately rubbing his head.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the cuteness in the comments as one wrote: “Too stinkin’ cute.”



“Aww the babies are so cute, Glenn looks a bit like you Amy,” penned another.

Another wrote: “So adorable.”

Amy Slaton celebrates Mother’s Day

This year may have been Amy’s first Mother’s Day without her husband Micheal, but it seems like she wasn’t letting it get her down as she took to TikTok to share a number of selfies in a sports top.

In the caption, she simply wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day 2023.”

Sporting her new purple bob, the TLC star’s comments were filled with compliments and Mother’s Day wishes.

“Happy Mother’s Day Amy! I’m so happy you accomplished your dream of being a mom!” wrote one.

Another said: “Happy Mother’s Day Amy, you deserve it!”

1000-lb Sisters start filming for a new season

Those who are solely keeping up to date with Amy and Tammy on social media will be happy to know that cameras have started rolling for the new season of the TLC show.

The cameras were seen with Amy and Michael in court, although they were not allowed inside the courtroom.