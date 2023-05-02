Amy Slaton has taken to her TikTok to show off her new hairdo, as she enjoyed a night out post-divorce with her sister Tammy and friends.

The 1000-lb Sisters star rose to fame on the TLC show with her sister Tammy, and fans have seen the two progress in their weight loss journey, as well as huge milestones in their lives such as marriage and kids.

We take a look at Amy Slaton‘s new hairstyle and what fans have been saying about the style.

Credit: 1000-lb Sisters/TLC YouTube

Amy Slaton shows off new hairdo

Taking to her TikTok page, Amy Slaton joked about trying to do her hair like her sister Tammy Slaton. Taking to the caption she wrote: “Tried to do my hair like trailer trash Tammy.”

The star showed off her classic bright purple hair, as she opted for a new slick back style, with her hair scraped back with gel, all the way behind her ears. The new hair style allowed the star to show off the weight loss on her face.

Amy is not afraid to try out new hair colors, as 1000-lb Sisters fans have seen her with an array of styles, including the iconic bright blue look.

Fans were also thrilled to see Tammy standing up, without the assistance of her wheelchair on the girls’ night out.

Fans are loving Amy’s new look

Fans couldn’t get enough of Amy’s new look as she took to her TikTok page to share a number of selfies with the song: Bad B**** by Lexy Panterra playing in the background.

“Yes queeeeen. Michael who?” wrote one.

“Girl you’re glowing, welcome to your baddie era queen,” penned another.

One gushed: “You looked so beautiful on Sunday night, divorce looks good on you momma.”

“THE PURPLE LOOKS SOOOOOO GOOD,” exclaimed another.

“You look gorgeous,” complimented another.

The 1000-lb Sisters star has been ‘living life’ since her divorce

Although Amy has not publically commented on her divorce, reports suggested that her and Michael divorced in at the start of this year after four years of marriage and two kids.

Since then, it seems like Amy has been thriving and living her best life as she enjoys nights out with her sisters, as well as recording her children’s milestones. She’s not been short of admirers either, as Bachelor star Josh Seiter tried to pursue the star.

Her TikTok bio seemed to confirm the reports as she changed it to: “I’m just a single mom of two wonderful boys.”

Sister Tammy had also been facing ‘split’ rumors with her husband Caleb, however, neither of the pair have commented on these, and his Facebook status still states he’s in a relationship with Tammy Slaton.