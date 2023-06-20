Amy Slaton is inspiring her followers after embarking on a weight loss journey on 1000-lb Sisters. The TLC star rose to fame on YouTube and later landed a reality series with her sister, Tammy. Nowadays, fans have gotten to know more of Amy’s siblings. They’ve also followed along as she lost over 120lb.

Tammy and Amy Slaton‘s fans have seen the 1000-lb Sisters shed hundreds of pounds, as well as get married, have children, and say farewell to some of their loved ones. Over the past four seasons of the TLC show, a lot has happened in the Slaton sisters’ lives. Now, it appears that Amy is living her best life in 2023 as a single mom.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Amy Slaton’s weight loss

When 1000-lb Sisters first came out in 2020, Amy weighed in at around 400lb, while her sister, Tammy Slaton, was around 600lb.

Both sisters were determined to lose weight and had to make many lifestyle changes in order to be approved for weight loss surgery.

Over the course of four seasons, both Amy and Tammy were approved for surgery. Amy was able to fulfill her dream of becoming a mom and now has two young sons, Glenn and Gage.

1000-lb Sisters star update

TLC star Amy is often taking to Instagram and TikTok to keep her fans up-to-date with the latest in her life.

In June 2023 she’s been attending concerts and posing for photos. Many of her fans have taken to the comments section to compliment Amy on her weight loss achievements.

The star has lost over 125lb since her journey began, reports The Mirror.

Amy amps up the self-care

A recent TikTok from Amy shows that she’s had a fresh set of nails and a spray tan done.

The 1000-lb Sisters star opts for a square-tipped style over round or stiletto shaped and went for a galactical-looking sparkly color for her fresh set.

Amy also wrote that she was “Florida bound,” on TikTok and shared a selfie from her car.

Fans often comment on Amy’s posts that her weight loss journey has been “motivating,” for them, as well as “inspiring.”

Many commented that she’s looking “beautiful” and “gorgeous” in June 2023.