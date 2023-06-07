Amy Slaton posted a sweet moment she shared with her sons to social media in 2023. However, eagle-eyed followers were quick to criticize the 1000-lb Sisters star when it came to her kids’ feet. Amy caught a cute moment of her sons singing along to an educational video at home.

After rising to fame on YouTube, then later landing their own TLC series, Tammy and Amy Slaton are reality stars nowadays. Given the number of followers the two sisters now have on social media, it’s no wonder that they often get tonnes of comments on their posts. While some fans were curious to know what Amy’s kids were watching on TV, others were more concerned that her sons have “dirty feet.”

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Amy Slaton’s kids

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Halterman-Slaton is a mom of two.

She and her former partner, Michael Halterman, welcomed baby Gage into the world in November 2020.

Amy and Michael had another son, Glenn, who was born in July 2022.

The Haltermans all appeared on the sisters’ TLC series.

However, Amy and Michael are currently in the midst of a divorce at the time of writing.

TLC star shares cute ‘singing’ video

Amy writes in her TikTok bio that she’s now a “single mom.”

She took to the social media platform on June 6 to share a sweet video of her sons enjoying a musical video on TV.

The educational video sees cartoons sound out the alphabet.

Gage and Glenn watch on and dance along to the “catchy” song.

Tammy Slaton‘s sister is heard encouraging her sons to dance as she relaxes with them.

Fans slam Amy Slaton for kids’ ‘dirty feet’

Lots of the 1000-lb Sisters star’s fans took to the comments section of her video to say that she’s a “great mom.”

More were curious to know what Gage and Glenn were watching and others recognized that it was ‘Gracie’s Corner.’

However, some commenters slammed Amy as a mom and said that her children’s feet were “dirty.”

One person wrote: “Your babies feet are dirty, dirty house.”

Another said: “Oh their feet are black.”

Some even suggested that the TLC star should “mop her floors.”

However, just as many fans fired back at the criticism and said that the boys “look very happy,” and that the video “warmed their hearts.”

One fan wrote on Amy’s Instagram post: “Adorable! Also, growing up my sister and I were black footed spring through fall every year. We played outside all the time – with no shoes on. Geesh, this is a video of two happy little boys. When did people lose their manners?”