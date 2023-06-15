1000-lb Sisters fans can’t help but notice how “amazing” Amy Slaton is looking in 2023 as she clutches onto a unique knife-shaped bag. The TLC show cast member appears to be living her best life in her ‘post break-up era’ and fans are here for her accessories.

Amy and her sister, Tammy Slaton, rose to fame on YouTube. Now, they’re better known for appearing on TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters and fans are always keen to stay up-to-date with what Tammy and Amy are doing. Viewers of the show have also formed a soft spot for more of the show’s cast members including Chris Combs, Tammy and Amy’s brother.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Amy Slaton’s ‘knife’ bag

Taking to TikTok in June 2023, Amy shared a series of videos of her attending a music event in Jackson, Michigan.

The 1000-lb Sisters star went to Spark in the Park and saw acts including the Ying Yang Twins perform.

Amy shared a snap of herself on the day of the event wearing a black dress and sliders. She combined them with a grey cardigan, and her trademark blue hair.

The TLC star also held a unique knife-shaped bag in her left hand.

1000-lb Sisters star is ‘looking amazing’

It’s safe to say that 1000-lb Sisters fans have been blown away by both Tammy and Amy Slaton‘s progress on their weight loss journies.

Since their show began in 2020, the sisters have lost hundreds of pounds. They were both approved for weight loss surgery.

Many fans took to the comments section of Amy’s recent TikTok post to write they think she’s “looking amazing.”

More said they “love” Amy’s bright hair color. And, others commented that she’s “looking good,” and that they’re “proud” of her.

Fans notice Amy’s accessory

Lots of people were focused on Amy’s incredible weight loss results, her hair, and her outfit.

However, some commented on Amy’s Spark in the Park post due to her choice of accessory.

The TLC star opted for a knife-shaped handbag which she holds in her left hand in the photo.

Many expressed that they loved Amy’s choice of bag, and some asked if she was wearing a “Chuky wristlet.”

More said: “Cute knife,” and “cute purse,” some added that they “need” to get themselves one.