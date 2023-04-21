Amy Slaton’s baby number 2 Glenn shocked 1000-lb Sisters fans when he suddenly spoke on her latest TikTok video. He is the star’s baby number 2 who regularly features on her Instagram, and many are calling him “dang cute.”

The 1000-lb Sisters star proudly shows off her children on the daily. She recently shared a TikTok captioned, “Early morning thoughts,” which had TLC viewers congratulating Amy for being an “amazing” mom.

Reality Titbit has all the gossip on how Amy Slaton is doing with baby number 2 as she shares updates on Instagram and TikTok. She gave birth to Glenn on 1000-lb Sisters and wrote on TikTok that she’s a single mom in 2023…

Amy Slaton’s baby number 2 Glenn

Amy’s son Glenn is under one year old, yet he’s already speaking! He celebrates his first birthday in July this year but it looks like Amy has already got him trained – both in his speech and helping her do the hoovering!

The mom of two shed 136 pounds to safely give birth to her first son Gage, who is now two years old. Amy revealed on Instagram that baby number 2, Glenn, is “blooming into a wonder little” as he turned nine months old in April.

Many say that Glenn looks like the spitting image of his father, who she no longer lives with as they go through a divorce. She has been caring for her sons with the help of her sister Amanda Halterman.

Glenn hailed ‘dang cute’ on TikTok

Glenn’s speech on TikTok has 1000-lb Sisters fans in awe of him. He frowned slightly and appeared to say, “How are you doing?” in Amy’s recent video, which has everyone reacting in shock.

One fan wrote: “Sounded like he said how you doin’ 😂.”

Another penned in the comments: “I think he said “Heddo” 🥰 Sweetness ❤️.”

“Amy, he’s a beautiful baby, it’s obvious to see how much you love your boys. You’re an amazing mama ❤️,” said a fan.

She gave birth to Glenn on 1000-lb Sisters

Amy gave birth to Glenn on 1000-lb Sisters. She and Michael Halterman welcomed baby number 2 in 2022. The reality star’s baby boy arrived on July 5 via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

However, the star faced complications in her pregnancy due to her weight. After Amy had given birth, her husband Micheal said: “The doctor warned us about complications because of her weight, but thankfully everything went great.”

The new mom told the camera that “the surgery went great” and gushed over her second son. She beamed while telling the camera becoming a mom is what she’s always wanted since she was five, and her family was now complete.