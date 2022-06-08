











Amy Roloff’s appearance on TLC’s Little People Big World has seriously paid off, and that’s without her previous ownership of part of the farm. With her motivational speeches and written books, she’s accumulated a fortune.

Now married to Chris Marek, she waved goodbye to her co-ownership of Roloff Farm in 2019. Now that part of the farm is being sold on by her ex-husband Matt Roloff, viewers wonder how Amy makes a living.

Her reality TV salary would be enough on its own, but she doesn’t stop there. Her entrepreneurial drive to give motivational speeches, write books and run her own merchandise website means she’s stacking up money.

Amy Roloff’s net worth

Amy’s net worth of $4.5 million dollars has increased to $6 million due to the TLC show, as well as through visits to the Roloff farm, which she sold her side of to Matt. She is thought to be paid around $7,000 for appearing on LPBW.

She also runs her own website, where fans can purchase a number of products like coffee mugs, T-shirts, hoodies, necklaces, hats and more. They can also access her blog posts and food recipes on the site, which also states:

Amy is an engaging, unique and devoted inspirational speaker. Amy has thrived giving motivational talks across the U.S. for over 13 years. She got her start giving speeches after her alma-mater Central Michigan asked her to speak.

During speeches, Amy discusses topics like diversity and inclusion, faith and courage, parenting and business, which can be accessed not just in person but also on Zoom – so perfect for any overseas fans!

I still can't fathom why Amy & Chris would be involved in the farm's pumpkin season. Oh wait… TLC is paying them to do it. #LPBW — Barb 🇨🇦 (@Barbc1961) June 1, 2022

How much are the Roloffs worth?

Amy’s ex-husband has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Most of Matt’s income comes from the Roloff Farms and their reality show, after Matt had bought 34 acres of farm early in their former marriage.

Matt reportedly paid $667,000 for the other side of the farm, which was worth over $1.6m in 2018, with its value said to have increased since then. Amy had been meaning to sell her side of the farm for a long time previously.

Their son Zach, and his wife Tori Roloff, have revealed their only source of income is their salary from the show. Zach had a job as a Roloff Farm tour guide, called Golden Pass Private Tours. Each customer is charged $300 a ticket.

Zach’s net worth is $700,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The reported amount that the TLC star is worth has seriously gone up, as it was listed as $300,000 just three years ago!

Why do Zach and Tori feel they were so entitled to the farm at a discounted price when Matt has other children that wanted it too? #LPBW — Kelly (@CrookedHalo) June 8, 2022

Her husband Chris Marek’s riches

Chris has accumulated a $1 million net worth for his entrepreneurial success. He is a real estate agent by profession. The reality star has more than 20 years of experience in the business, and currently has an average of a five-star rating!

He works as a real estate agent in Portland, Oregon, but it doesn’t stop there. In fact, he runs Keller Williams Real Estate and is part of the Knipe Realty team. Chris has sold homes all over Oregon, including Aurora, Colton, and Beaverton!

Amy’s husband began working for Knipe in June 2010, after attending Portland State University and Clackamas Community College. He has also been endorsed for contract negotiation, real estate and investment properties.

