









Joe Wexler’s story on My 600-Lb Life inspired viewers all over the world. In 2022, many TLC fans are after an update on Joe. He sought the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a Texas-based doctor who specialises in bariatric surgery.

During My 600-Lb Life season 3 episode 6, viewers met Joe. He felt that he was a prisoner inside his own body and decided that he had to fight for his life. Since the show, Joe has made leaps and bounds continuing to change his life and he’s endured more hardship since filming wrapped in his personal life.

Who is Joe Wexler?

Joe Wexler appeared on season 3 episode 6 of TLC’s My 600-Lb Life.

Before weight loss surgery, Joe weighed 777 lbs.

He hailed from Johnson City, Tennessee and was 31 years old when the show was filmed.

Joe’s My 600-Lb Life journey

In 2015, Joe’s My 600-Lb Life episode aired.

Joe was essentially housebound due to his weight at the beginning of the show.

He was willing to do whatever it took to change his life and was advised to see a therapist to get help with emotional eating issues.

Joe was granted weight loss surgery with Dr Now and lost over half his body weight. He also found love online during his time on My 600-Lb Life. He and his online love, Sarah, got married and he became a step-father to her daughter.

Joe from My 600-Lb Life update

Joe’s now 38 years old. Following the show, he got a divorce from Sarah in 2019.

He took to Facebook in 2022 to share an update with his followers:

“I am doing well. For those of you that don’t know, I divorced my ex-wife Sarah after she had an affair on me and I moved back to TN. After the divorce, I admit I did have a bit of a backslide because of the depression that was going on while I was dealing with the nonsense of the affair and the divorce but I got over all that after some time. After that, I reconnected with a friend I had known for over 12 years at the time and I married her and adopted her daughter. Life has been good. I have been working full time in IT and I am going to school working towards getting my degree (eventually working up to a doctorate in IT). Also, I am a fur daddy to 4 dogs (2 Pomsky’s, a Siberian husky, and a Belgian Malinois). That’s about it really, just trying to stay healthy in these times while trying to live life every day to the fullest.”

Joe also took to Facebook in April to share some thoughts on his latest birthday and updated his profile photo in March.

The Cinemaholic reports that Joe lost around 500 lbs in total.

