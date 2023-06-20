Angela Deem’s dentures are stealing the show on social media as the 90 Day Fiancé star promotes a Hulk Hogan event in 2023. Reality star Angela rose to fame on the TLC show alongside her former partner, Michael Ilesanmi. After meeting online, the two embarked on an in-person roller-coaster ride relationship.

Although Michael and Angela’s relationship didn’t work out, fans are still keen to stay up to date with the latest in the 90 Day Fiancé stars’ lives.

On June 18, Angela attended an event in Florida which she promoted on social media. Although she mentioned other celebrities that would be there, fans couldn’t take their minds off of her teeth.

Photo by Snorlax/MEGA/GC Images

Angela Deem trolled over dentures

Taking to social media, Angela Deem was in good spirits as she shared a selfie video on June 19.

Filming from sunny Florida, Angela wore sunglasses on her head as well as a bright yellow top. She took to TikTok and Instagram to talk to her followers.

While Angela grabbed her fans’ attention with her video, many were distracted by her teeth.

Many people trolled the 90 Day Fiancé star in the comments section over her dentures. One said that they look “so unnatural,” while another commented: “Sort your bottom teeth… I admire your confidence.”

More asked: “Why her bottom teeth so high thick?”

Angela’s teeth were her ‘main insecurity’

In an exclusive clip from 90 Day Fiancé shared by Entertainment Tonight, Angela explained back in 2022 that her teeth were her “main insecurity.”

Sitting down with a dentist, Angela said that she had an accident at 18 years old which meant she lost some of her teeth. Due to smoking and menopause, Angela said that more of her teeth had become loose over the years.

The 90 Day Fiancé star said that she “hid” her “insecurities” about her smile. She was eager to get dental work done as soon as she could.

Angela wanted to get “implants” but the dentist had to assess whether she had enough bone in order to get new teeth fitted.

90 Day Fiancé star parties with the Hogans

Despite trolls’ savage comments on her posts, including that Angela has “costume teeth,” the 90 Day Fiancé star is still living her best life.

The 57-year-old attended an event with Hulk and Nick Hogan on June 18. She hailed Nick as “the best DJ ever.”

After going to the Florida-based party, Angela thanked Nick and his partner, Tana, and said she had a “great, great time.”

The TLC star added that she was planning on “getting on the mic” at Hulk Hogan’s Hangout.