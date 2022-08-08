











As 90 Day Fiancé season 9 gets ready to wrap up in 2022, TLC brings its fans a brand new series of sMothered.

Angie and Shay are a new mother-daughter duo on sMothered for season 4. Previous cast members have included Laura Leigh and Lauren, Cher and Dawn, Kathy and Cristina, Sunhe and Angelica and more.

The show returns on August 8 at 9/8c and brings with it some new and returning faces. sMothered is a reality series focused around the close relationships between some mothers and daughters who live in the US.

So, let’s find out more about who’s been cast for season 4 and whether they’re on Instagram.

sMothered is back in 2022

TLC first invited viewers to take a glimpse into the lives of the world’s closest mother and daughter duos in 2019.

Now the show is into its fourth season and kicks off on Monday nights at 9/8c from August 8.

The mother-daughter bonds are totally unbreakable for the cast on sMothered. Per the NY Post, the cast for season 4 includes returning family members Dawn and Cher, Sunhe and Angelica, and Kathy and Cristy.

Newcomers to the 2022 show are Angie and Shay, Francia and Paula, and Cathy and Ashley.

Meet Angie and Shay from sMothered

Newcomers to sMothered, Angie and Shay, are making history on the TLC show.

At 22 years old, Shay came out as trans. Angie said when Shay first came out, she felt she was: “Basically having to say goodbye to her son.”

Angie added “it was rough” but she “doesn’t care” how Shay identifies herself because she loves her.

Shay previously identified as Chase. Shay said: “Identified as a female and being my authentic self is so much easier with me and mom.”

The two added they talk about all kinds of intimate things together including who they sleep with.

Shay is the first transgender daughter to appear on sMothered.

Are Angie and Shay on Instagram?

Yes, Angie and Shay can be found on Instagram.

Fans can find mom Angie on IG @angie_smothered_2022.

Shay is also on the ‘gram @lilbishaybish with more than 1.6K followers.

Shay writes in her IG bio she is on a “weight-loss journey” and has a huge following of almost 750K on TikTok @lilbishybish.

View Instagram Post

WATCH SMOTHERED ON TLC ON MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK