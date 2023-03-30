Mama June Shannon’s eldest daughter, and Honey Boo Boo’s sister, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, according to multiple sources.

Anna and her family rose to fame when they starred on TLC, when Mama June’s youngest daughter Alana, aka Honey Boo Boo, starred in Toddlers & Tiaras. Honey Boo Boo received her own spin-off series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo where fans got to know her siblings better.

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Anna Cardwell, Mama June‘s eldest daughter, has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, sources tell TMZ.

The 28-year-old was reportedly diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. This is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland, according to data from the National Cancer Institute states.

Anna was initially complaining about stomach aches and after a series of tests were conducted, the cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lung, sources reveal.

The publication also states that Cardwell went through her first round of chemotherapy last month.

The family are ‘coming together’ in any way they can

A source tells the publication that Anna’s family is coming together in any way they can, and they are “very hopeful” that she will pull through.

They are also said to be taking care of her children, 10-year-old Kaitlyn and 7-year-old Kylee.

Fans shared encouraging messages on Anna’s recent Instagram post which was shared one day ago. She captioned the post: “Well I ain’t posted here in a while. Your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that’s going to happen haha I love y’all and I hope y’all hope y’all are having a good week #imback #2023”

One follower wrote: “Praying for you, Anna. You might not know us but we know you and some of us have followed you since HBB. We are all praying so hard for you to beat this.”

Anna attended Mama June’s wedding

Although the pair have previously had a difficult relationship, Mama June revealed that all her children attended her wedding with Justin Stroud in February 2023, and walked her down the aisle.

The ceremony took place in Florida, and Mama June said it had been “the first time the family had been together since 2014.”

The two were also seen together in 2021 at Mama June’s second eldest daughter Pumpkin’s baby shower.