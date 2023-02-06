April Jayne and The Players is one of the MILF Manor cast members’ rock n roll cover band.

The TLC dating show with a twist features eight women who are 44 years old and above. The women are set to have an experience of a lifetime on the series and some familiar faces join them in Mexico.

April Jayne immediately caught the eye of one of the show’s younger men. So, let’s find out more about the MILF Manor star including her career as the lead singer of a band.

Meet MILF Manor’s April

April Jayne is the eldest cast member on MILF Manor. She’s 60 years old and lives in Los Angeles.

Speaking of why she’s on the show, April Jayne said that her “marriage was wonderful for a while.”

She was seven years older than her ex-husband and said that she got married young.

Explaining why things didn’t work out, April said that they “just realized that” they “weren’t compatible.”

April Jayne and The Players

MILF Manor viewers will know that April Jayne has joined the show to find love.

As well as having space in her life for a new man, April Jayne makes time to live out her passions.

She’s the lead singer of a band called April Jayne and The Players.

Per the group’s Facebook page, they’re a cover band that sings “danceable” rock n roll songs.

Per her website, April is also an actor, model, and personal trainer. She can be found on Instagram with over 15k followers @aprils_dreams.

Gabriel joins his mom on MILF Manor

A surprise twist for MILF Manor viewers came around when the men on the show were revealed as being the ladies’ sons.

April said: “Gabriel and I are both here because we wanted to take this adventure. It literally fell into our laps from the heavens.”

Gabriel is 23 and follows in his mother’s footsteps as he’s a musician. Find him on Instagram with over 67k followers at @gabrieljayne.

