Alina and Steven had a rocky relationship on 90 Day Fiance, so it’s no wonder fans are questioning if the pair are still together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is back on TLC for a brand new season, and Steven and Alina were a prominent couple in season 3.

We take a look into how their relationship stands now.

Steven confessed all on the tell-all

Although Steven is a Mormon, throughout the series it was revealed that he had been keeping a secret from Alina, and had in fact been intimate with other women, despite saying he hadn’t.

This became an ongoing problem in the pair’s relationship, and in the season 3 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way tell-all, Steven even admitted to messaging nine different women.

The rest of the cast, including Jenny and Sumit, were left speechless when Steven expressed he wanted to add someone else into the relationship.

Are Alina and Steven from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Yes, Alina and Steven are still together despite doubts from their co-stars and viewers.

The pair took to Instagram to celebrate their 2 year anniversary on December 16, in Seoul, Korea.

Former 90 Day Fiance stars have taken to Instagram to show their support for the couple. Memphis Smith commented: “Omg look at this young beautiful couple. Enjoy each other.”

Before The 90 Days star, Kimberley also wished the pair a Happy Anniversary.

The couple shows off their love on Instagram

Social media has always played a big part in Alina and Steven’s relationship.

90 Day Fiance fans will remember Alina asking a friend to flirt with Steven through direct messages, which he fell for. He then promised to delete his accounts.

However, it seems like social media is now a more positive place for the couple, and they regularly take to Instagram to express their love for each other. Steven also now has an active account on Instagram.

The couple boasts a combined following of 100k and can be found @alina.otherway and @steven.j.johnston.

