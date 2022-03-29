Are Amber and Daniel from 90 Day: Love In Paradise still together?













Since we met Amber and Daniel and watched their romantic journey on 90 Day Fiance fans want to know if the loved up couple are still together. We are happy to say that the answer is yes and they seem happier and stronger than ever.

Reality Titbit has all the latest on the couple as well are their Love In Paradise journey too.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine isn’t happy with Gino’s ex-wife keeping his last name

Joseline’s Cabaret | Las Vegas Reunion Official Teaser | Zeus BridTV 9210 Joseline’s Cabaret | Las Vegas Reunion Official Teaser | Zeus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/QGY7wlti890/hqdefault.jpg 981470 981470 center 22403

Amber 90 Day Fiance. Picture: A One Night Stand in Costa Rica Turned Into an Engagement | Love In Paradise: The Caribbean

The couple are happy in Florida

After struggling for the majority of the season to secure a K1 visa for Daniel to enter America, as well as having their ups and downs, the couple is together and very content with their life together.

Daniel packed up his life in Costa Rica to move to Amber’s state and it seems he hasn’t looked back since. The couple has been together for over three years now and that time is only set to grow.

The couple is constantly loved up when they are spotted by paparazzi and their Instagram tells the same story too.

The couple faced tension in Love In Paradise: The Caribbean

The couple’s reality TV endeavours didn’t end with 90 Day Fiance as they went onto the TLC spin-off show, Love In Paradise: The Caribbean not long after.

Though the couple is usually very strong we did see a more jealous side of amber emerge in the spin-off season as she got upset when Daniel was spotted in clubs with another woman.

These issues only seem minor, however, as the couple continue to spread the love on their Instagram accounts with both of them frequently posting adorable snaps of now another with the world.

CHECK IT OUT: 90 Day Fiance: Memphis has confirmed she is pregnant with Hamza’s baby

The couple fell in love in Costa Rica

The pair met through international dating when Amber went on a spontaneous holiday to Costa Rica. Amber went to Daniels’s home country to explore and have a vacation, she never expected to fall in love.

However, when she met Daniel the pair were instantly attracted to each other and had a strong connection that only continued to grow stronger, but Amber said at the time:

He resides in Costa Rica, and I live in Florida. So we can’t be together every day, so we rely on WhatsApp, FaceTime, and texts when we can’t be together. Long-distance international relationships, cultural differences, and linguistic problems are all factors to consider. Amber, 90 Day Fiance

However, despite the doubts, the couple managed to make it work and Daniel soon came over to Florida to be with his wife and they haven’t looked back since.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK