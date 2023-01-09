90 Day Fiance Tell All saw Angela Deem explain where she and partner Michael Ilesanmi are at in 2023.

Many of the TLC show’s fans were taken aback by Angela’s entrance during the Tell All on January 8.

However, it’s no wonder emotions are running high for Angela as she explained the cheating rumors surrounding her relationship. Here’s more on whether Angela and Michael are still together.

Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiance

Angela and Michael have had a tumultuous relationship during their time on 90 Day Fiance.

They discovered each other online and met for the first time when she flew from her home state of Georgia to Lagos, Nigeria.

They have been married since 2020 but their long-distance marriage has had its fair share of ups and downs.

Cheating rumors swirl

Trust issues have always been a hurdle for Michael and Angela in their relationship. Judging by recent events on 90 Day Fiance, the two are still dealing with the problem in 2023.

The Tell All really ‘told all’ during the January 8 episode as it was explained Michael had been “cyber cheating” on Angela with another woman. Fellow reality star Usman Umar said he was “shocked” at the news and “understood” why Angela didn’t want Michael to be on social media.

Angela cried during the Tell All and Michael confirmed it was his voice that could be heard on a voice message played on the show. He also confirmed the woman he left a voice note for was “an American.”

Angela – on an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – said the ‘other’ woman is 31 years old and met Michael on Instagram.

Are Angela and Michael still together?

Yes. During the Tell All on January 8 Angela confirmed she and Michael are still together.

90 Day Fiance Tell All host Shaun Robinson said to Angela: “You found out Michael was cheating on you. Are you and Michael together?”

Angela simply replied: “Yes.”

To stay up to date with Angela, you can find her on Instagram at @deemangela. Michael is also on Instagram but his account is private (@ilesanmi_k_michael_).

