Big Ed and Liz Woods are practically 90 Day Fiance veterans given their long history on the show, so are they still together in 2023?

Ed Brown, known by 90 Day Fiance fans as Big Ed, made his first appearance on the franchise in season 4 of Before The 90 Days. The show documented his relationship with Philippines native Rosemarie “Rose” Vega, who was 23 years old. Ed, meanwhile, was age 54 at the time.

Their romance, however, concerned fans due to Ed’s treatment of Rose, including criticism of her bad breath which was an effect of her untreated stomach ulcers.

Things officially ended after Ed’s trip to the Philippines after realizing they had different plans for their family.

Nine months later, Big Ed connected with Liz Woods. Their relationship made its 90 Days debut in The Single Life season 1, so how are they holding up in 2023? Reality Titbit dives into the deets of their love story.

Credit official 90 Day Fiance youtube channel

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed and Liz Woods still together in 2023?

Judging from their Instagram profiles, Ed and Liz are still together. In fact, they’re engaged. Their social accounts continue to post their loved-up moments, including an update on January 27, 2023.

“Enjoying some R&R,” Ed captioned their couple selfie.

The pair announced their engagement on October 19, 2022 with a ring photo on Liz’s account. “U just don’t have to ever want to forget those happy moments, and I’m so blessed to share those moments,” she wrote.

Happily Ever After season 7 tell-all teased their split

Fans believed Liz and Ed had called things off for the final time after the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all documented the pair butt heads in the January 2023 episode.

Liz, a restaurant manager, revealed Ed broke up with her and asked her to move out of his home. They continued to meet but not exclusively. Ed’s attempts to get back into the dating game were also divulged; he had a profile on an Asian dating website and was in contact with his ex, Rose Vega, in recent months.

“I’m tired of all the lies and deflection and projection,” Liz declared after discovering Ed’s communication with Rose.

Ed defended that he asked to move out because they were fighting every day and she refused.

By the end of the tell-all part 2, the stars had seemingly split. The episode was filmed in September 2022, but clearly, they gave things another go and are back to the engaged status.

Where is Rose Vega now?

Big Ed may have been one of 90 Days’ most famous faces, but Rose has gone on to a career outside of reality TV. Now age 27, Rose is traveling the world as a model and influencer. She has over 600K followers on Instagram – 108K more than her ex – where she advertises brands, ranging from beauty to gaming apps.

We can’t forget about her pride and joy: her son, Prince, who is about seven years old.

In December 2022, Rose revealed she had split from her Australian partner, Greg, after a nearly year-long romance.

“I want a man who will not make me feel like I owe him because he gives his time and money,” she explained. “In turn, I would reciprocate his effort but according to what I consider sincere.”