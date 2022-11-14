









Since 2010, TLC viewers have been given a glimpse into what life is like for the polyamorous Brown family. Kody Brown and his four sister wives have 18 children between them. The ups and downs and challenges of their lives and relationships have been well documented on the show.

In recent seasons, the Brown family has been experiencing some turbulence with the departure of Christine from the family airing during season 17.

The 2022 show airs Sundays at 10 pm ET on TLC. While a lot is shown on the series, some fans may not know about how the family is related. So, are Janelle and Kody Brown siblings? Let’s find out more…

Are Janelle and Kody Brown siblings?

Kody and Janelle aren’t blood-related siblings, but they were once step-siblings according to Radar Online.

Janelle’s mother, Sheryl, and Kody’s father, William Winn Brown, were married. William passed away in 2013 at the age of 78, per his obituary.

Sadly, Sheryl passed away in December 2020.

Janelle explained how they’re related on Sister Wives

Sister Wives fans will know that the family is pretty open when it comes to sharing their lives with the public.

Almost 10 years ago, Janelle explained the relationship between herself and Kody, and their parents.

According to In Touch Weekly, Janelle said in a 2013 episode of Sister Wives: “Before Kody and I were really courting, I was actually friends with his family. My mom was worried I was getting sucked into some polygamous cult. But she ended up meeting Kody’s dad and they ended up falling in love and getting married before Kody and I started courting.”

Kody’s father’s obituary reads that he had three wives at the time of his death and nine children.

The Brown family tree is complicated

As well as Kody and Janelle having a family connection, more of the Sister Wives cast were related prior to their polygamous relationship we see on the TLC show. Meri and Janelle were reportedly sisters-in-law before they were sister wives.

Radar Online reported in 2015 that before marrying Kody, Janelle was married to Meri’s brother, Adam Clark Barber.

As if the connections between Meri, Janelle, and Kody weren’t enough. Christine is also in the family tree before becoming a sister-wife, too.

Another report from Radar Online states that Christine and Kody are “distant cousins”, writing: “According to Ancestry.com, Kody and Christine share relatives William Moore Allred and Orissa Angela Bates, making them distant cousins.”

